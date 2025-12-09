Raiders’ Kyu Blu Kelly placed on injured reserve and out for season with torn patellar tendon

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, who leads the Las Vegas Raiders with three interceptions, was placed on…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, who leads the Las Vegas Raiders with three interceptions, was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday because of a tear in his patellar tendon.

Kelly was injured in Sunday’s 24-17 loss to Denver.

The Raiders signed cornerback Chigozie Anusiem off Arizona’s practice squad in a corresponding move.

“You notice, it was in open field,” coach Pete Carroll said Monday. “It was just a freak accident that shouldn’t happen. You didn’t see it buckle or anything. He just planted and sometimes that happens.”

Kelly, who is from Las Vegas, had been one of the few feel-good stories during an otherwise difficult season for the Raiders. He hadn’t started over his first two seasons in the NFL and bounced around to four teams, including the Raiders.

Kelly started eight games this season and played in all 13.

