LB D’Marco Jackson is making the most of his starting opportunity with the Chicago Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — D’Marco Jackson felt he just needed a chance to play. He found that opportunity in…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — D’Marco Jackson felt he just needed a chance to play.

He found that opportunity in Chicago.

Jackson was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday in another special moment for the third-year linebacker who stepped up when the Bears were hit hard by injuries at his position. He recorded his first career sack and interception in Sunday’s 31-3 win over Cleveland.

“He’s played well for us,” defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. “So, I think it’s a credit to him, and I think it’s a credit to those assistant coaches who have been able to get those guys ready.”

Jackson, 27, was selected by New Orleans in the fifth round of the 2022 draft out of Appalachian State. He played mostly special teams for the Saints for two seasons before he was released in August.

He was claimed by Chicago the next day.

“I always thought I was going to be in New Orleans, so to finally come here and just to be a part of this organization, how they took me in and just built my confidence up,” Jackson said, “it was a huge honor, you know, to be here.”

Allen was the head coach for New Orleans when Jackson was drafted. He lobbied the Bears to pick him up after the Saints let him go.

“The thing that I knew about him, I knew what was inside his heart,” Allen said. “You know, in terms of the type of person he was, in terms of the type of worker he was, in terms of how he was going to fit into the locker room. There was no question about that.

“And so, and I think like with a lot of young players, you know, sometimes it takes some time to develop, but if you keep working at it and you’re smart, you’ll work at it, you got some athletic ability, you end up getting better.”

Jackson jumped in with Chicago on special teams. But he was pressed into action on defense after the Bears had a series of injuries with their linebackers.

He made his first career start against Pittsburgh on Nov. 23 and finished with a team-high 15 tackles in a 31-28 win. He was the only defensive player in the NFL with at least one sack and one interception in a victory in Week 15.

Jackson became the first Bears player to win NFC Defensive Player of the Week since Tyrique Stevenson in Week 1 of last season.

“I really like the way he comes to work. Very proud of him. The room is proud of him,” special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said. “You should have seen the team today when they announced it. Everybody was just so fired up for him because they know the journey. It’s just another great example of guys being ready when their time is called upon.”

Jackson said he enjoyed celebrating the weekly honor with his teammates. He also paid tribute to Allen for his faith in him.

“He’s the guy that drafted me to New Orleans,” Jackson said. “And for him to come pick me up and bring me here and just continue to develop me, believe in me to play in his system … a huge blessing and finally glad I got the opportunity to show it.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.