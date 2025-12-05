Cowboys’ Brandon Aubrey has another kicking milestone with 3 field goals of 55 yards-plus

DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Aubrey of the Dallas Cowboys became the first NFL kicker to make three field goals of…

DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Aubrey of the Dallas Cowboys became the first NFL kicker to make three field goals of 55 yards or more in a game on Thursday night.

Aubrey made a 57-yarder in the first quarter, a 55-yarder in the second quarter and a 63-yarder in the third quarter of the Cowboys’ 44-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. He added kicks from 42 and 29 yards to match a career best with five field goals.

“I’m sure he set another record tonight,” Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer said. “We certainly didn’t want to kick five field goals — we pride ourselves on scoring touchdowns — but Brandon is just an incredible kicker.

“He’s certainly a luxury that I’ve never had before as a coach. I’m not sure anyone has.”

Aubrey, who was signed out of the USFL in 2023, also became the first to make three field goals of 60 yards or more in a season.

The 30-year-old extended his own NFL record with his sixth career 60-yarder — as many as were kicked in league history between 1960 and 2008.

“He’s so good that he has erased any doubt about kicking,” Schottenheimer said. “If it is 55 yards, he makes it. It doesn’t matter if it is 60 or 65 yards — you just send him out there without thinking twice.”

Aubrey was a soccer star at Notre Dame and was drafted by Toronto FC of Major League Soccer in 2017. He began kicking footballs in 2019, after his soccer career ended, and signed with the Birmingham Stallions in 2022. He won USFL championships in both seasons with Birmingham.

Now he has changed the way his teammates think about field position.

“We had three turnovers, and you just can’t do that when we’ve got Brandon out there,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “If we get the ball across the 50-yard line, we know he’s going to make every kick. Wasting that with a turnover is just shooting yourself in the foot.”

