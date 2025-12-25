Chiefs’ injury woes continue as top return man Nikko Remigio lands on IR

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs placed top return man Nikko Remigio on injured reserve before their…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs placed top return man Nikko Remigio on injured reserve before their game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, their third wide receiver to land on the IR list in a matter of two days.

Remigio was a full participant in practice Monday but had not practiced the past two days because of a knee injury. He joins the IR list alongside Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton, who were put there Wednesday because they were still in the concussion protocol.

The Chiefs, who already are eliminated from playoff contention, also put top cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson on injured reserve this week. McDuffie has been dealing with a knee injury and Watson with a groin problem.

In a flurry of moves, the Chiefs signed linebacker Cole Christiansen, cornerback Melvin Smith and defensive ends Ethan Downs and Tyreke Smith to the active roster. Defensive back Nazeeh Johnson was activated from the IR, and wide receiver Jason Brownlee and offensive lineman Matt Waletzko were promoted from the practice squad.

