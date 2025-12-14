Arizona’s Baccellia expected to fly home with team after leaving field on stretcher with neck injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Baccellia was expected to return home with the team Sunday after being…

HOUSTON (AP) — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Baccellia was expected to return home with the team Sunday after being taken off the field on a stretcher with a neck injury against the Houston Texans.

During the game, the Cardinals announced Baccellia was being taken to a hospital for further evaluation and would not return to the game. They added that Baccellia was alert and had full movement of all of his extremities.

Coach Jonathan Gannon provided an update on his condition after the 40-20 loss.

“I think he’ll fly home with us, so that’s good to see,” Gannon said.

Baccellia returned a kickoff 26 yards just before halftime before being taken down in a group of several players. He remained on the ground for several minutes while medical staff tended to him as players from both teams looked on with concern.

The wide receiver was then immobilized and placed on a stretcher before being taken off the field. He raised his right arm in the air and gave a thumbs up as he was taken off the field.

