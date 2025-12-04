Buccaneers aim for second straight season sweep of the Saints

New Orleans (2-10) at Tampa Bay (7-5) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS BetMGM NFL odds: Buccaneers by 8 1/2. Against…

New Orleans (2-10) at Tampa Bay (7-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

BetMGM NFL odds: Buccaneers by 8 1/2.

Against the spread: Saints 4-8, Buccaneers 5-7.

Series record: Saints lead 40-27.

Last meeting: Buccaneers beat the Saints 23-3 on Oct. 26, 2025, in New Orleans.

Last week: Saints lost to the Dolphins 21-17; Buccaneers beat the Cardinals 20-17.

Saints offense: overall (26), rush (29), pass (20), scoring (30).

Saints defense: overall (12), rush (21), pass (7), scoring (22).

Buccaneers offense: overall (21), rush (21), pass (21), scoring (16).

Buccaneers defense: overall (22), rush (6), pass (29), scoring (23).

Turnover differential: Saints plus-5; Buccaneers plus-9.

Saints player to watch

WR Devaughn Vele had eight catches for 93 yards and a TD last week. He could have another big day against a poor secondary that’s fourth worst in the NFL.

Buccaneers player to watch

RB Bucky Irving. He returned last week after missing seven games with foot and shoulder injuries and sparked the offense. Irving had 81 scrimmage yards and a 13-yard touchdown run. He should be even more involved in the offense now that he’s had a week to acclimate.

Key matchup

Saints defensive line vs. Bucs interior offensive linemen. The Saints are better against the pass than the run so Tampa Bay should give Irving, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker plenty of opportunities. If left guard Ben Bredeson, center Graham Barton and right guard Dan Feeney open holes against Cameron Jordan, Davon Godchaux and Bryan Bresee, the Bucs can stay on the ground.

Key injuries

Saints: RB Alvin Kamara (knee, ankle), WR Chris Olave (back), T Taliese Fuaga (ankle) and S Justin Reid (knee) didn’t practice Wednesday.

Buccaneers: WR Mike Evans (clavicle) and WR Jalen McMillan (neck) started practicing but aren’t expected to play this week. … Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) is back at practice after missing two games.

Series notes

The Buccaneers have won six of the past seven meetings, including the past three. Before that, the Saints had won seven straight in the series between 2018 and 2021. … At Tampa Bay, the Saints have won 19 of 31 games in the series.

Stats and stuff

The Saints have lost two in a row since beating Carolina. Six of their 10 losses have come by double-digit margins. … The Saints have been held to fewer than 20 points 10 times, including seven straight. … Saints QB Tyler Shough is the franchise’s first rookie to have multiple games with at least two TD passes. … Rookie RB Devin Neal had 47 yards rushing last week. … WR Chris Olave is one of four players with 50 yards receiving in 10 games. … LB Demario Davis is third in the NFL with 1,488 tackles since 2012. … DE Cameron Jordan has 128 sacks and 745 tackles since 2011. Terrell Suggs is the only other player since 2000 to reach those numbers. … Edge rusher Chase Young has a sack in four of the past five games. … Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield has a passer rating of 95.1 with 1,423 yards, 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in six games vs. the Saints. … All-Pro LT Tristan Wirfs caught a 2-yard TD pass last week. … Irving has 80 yards rushing and a TD in two straight against New Orleans. … WR Emeka Egbuka ranks first among rookies in TD catches (six) and second in yards receiving (791) this season. … Fellow rookie WR Tez Johnson has five TDs. … S Antoine Winfield Jr. needs two sacks to join Jamal Adams (21 1/2) as the only defensive backs since 1982 with 20 sacks in their first six seasons. He had a fumble recovery and interception in the previous meeting. … K Chase McLaughlin is 9 for 9 from beyond 50 yards on field goals.

Fantasy tip

WR Chris Godwin Jr. He had three catches for 78 yards in his second game back following six weeks on the sideline. Godwin has been a prolific producer over his career and he appears to be getting back in the flow of the offense after dealing with significant injuries.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.