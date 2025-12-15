Browns coach Kevin Stefanski doesn’t address questions about his future after latest loss

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the struggles of Shedeur Sanders and Cleveland’s offensive line on Monday, the day after a…

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the struggles of Shedeur Sanders and Cleveland’s offensive line on Monday, the day after a 31-3 loss to the Chicago Bears.

One thing he wasn’t going to discuss was what might happen when the season ends in three weeks.

“I’m not going to get in those type of things. Not my focus,” Stefanski said when asked if he has been given any assurances by ownership about his job security.

Stefanski is the first Browns coach since Sam Rutigliano to be at the helm for six seasons. He is a two-time NFL Coach of the Year but is 6-25 since Cleveland made the playoffs in 2023.

Stefanski gave offensive play-calling duties to coordinator Tommy Rees after the Nov. 2 bye week. While it has allowed Stefanski to focus on other matters, the offense continues to struggle.

Cleveland was backed up on its 1 on its first series, only to get flagged for a false start before the first play and too many men on the field before the next play.

Those are missteps that would be expected in the first couple of games, but not in Week 15.

“Yeah, obviously we know what our record is. We understand that. We don’t hide from that. You own it. But we also know how important this game is to us and the work that has to go into it each week and what we pour into it each week,” Stefanski said.

Sanders, the Browns’ seventh starting quarterback since the start of last season, struggled in his fourth start and in his first of three straight games facing playoff-caliber defenses. The rookie completed 18 of 35 passes for 177 yards with three interceptions. He had a passer rating of 30.3 after being above 85 in each of his first three starts.

While Sanders had success when the Bears blitzed — going 5 of 6 for 118 yards — he struggled against zone coverage and when defensive coordinator Dennis Allen took away the deep game. Sanders was 1 of 8 for 9 yards and an interception when the Bears played a cover-4 scheme to prevent deep routes.

Stefanski is hoping Sanders can use the game a learning opportunity. The schedule doesn’t get any easier, with Buffalo and Pittsburgh up next.

“Sky’s not falling. I think with young players, there’s growing and there’s learning that happens,” Stefanski said. “I don’t care what the position is, but look at history in terms of young players, and sometimes there’s moments that aren’t going to go your way, and you learn from those. So that’s no different for any position, no different for Shedeur versus any other player.”

What’s working

The sideline heaters. The Browns got out of Chicago, where the kickoff temperature was 8 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill of minus-2, without any cases of frostbite.

What needs help

Defending play-action passes. The Browns have allowed 10 touchdowns off play-action, second-most in the league. Chicago’s Caleb Williams was 10 of 13 for 141 yards and two touchdowns on play-action. According to Next Gen Stats, his 151.0 passer rating on such throws was his highest this season.

Stock up

Kicker Andre Szmyt accounted for all of Cleveland’s points for the second game this season. He has four field goals of at least 50 yards this season, including a 50-yarder in windy conditions.

Stock down

WR Jerry Jeudy. Sanders delivered a perfect pass to Jeudy near the goal line in the third quarter, only to have the ball go through his hands, off his chest and into the arms of Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson for an interception and a touchback. It was Jeudy’s 11th dropped pass of the season and his league-leading 24th since being acquired by the Browns last year.

Injuries

OG Teven Jenkins (shoulder) was injured on Sunday. OG Wyatt Teller (calf), OT Jack Conklin (concussion), DL Aidan Huntington (quad), TE David Njoku (knee), RB Dylan Sampson (calf, hand) and CB Denzel Ward (calf) were inactive.

Key numbers

21 1/2: Sacks for Myles Garrett on the season. He had 1 1/2 on Sunday.

1: Sacks needed by Garrett to tie Michael Strahan and TJ Watt for the NFL single-season record.

What’s next

The Browns host the Buffalo Bills (10-4), who kept alive their hopes of overtaking New England for the AFC East title after beating the Patriots on Sunday. Buffalo has won three of its past four meetings with Cleveland.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.