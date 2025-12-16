Bills sign kicker Michael Badgley to practice squad to fill in while Matt Prater is sidelined

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills on Tuesday signed kicker Michael Badgley to their practice squad, with the…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills on Tuesday signed kicker Michael Badgley to their practice squad, with the expectation he’ll take over on an interim basis for injured veteran Matt Prater.

Badgley has seven seasons of NFL experience and most recently appeared in seven games with the Indianapolis Colts this year.

He was cut Dec. 2, two days after missing his third extra-point attempt of the year in a 20-16 loss to Houston. Badgley was good on 10 of 11 field-goal attempts, including 2 of 3 from 50 yards or longer.

Overall, he’s made 116 of 139 field-goal attempts, with a 59-yarder his longest, and is 186 of 196 on extra-point attempts while also playing for Detroit, Chicago, Tennessee and the Chargers.

Buffalo (10-4) plays at Cleveland (3-11) on Sunday.

Prater has been ruled out after hurting his quadriceps in a 35-31 win over New England on Sunday. He signed with Buffalo in early September after Tyler Bass was placed on injured reserve. Bass had season-ending surgery to repair a hip and groin issue.

The Bills opened a practice squad spot for Badgley by releasing cornerback M.J. Devonshire.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.