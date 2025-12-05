Bears leading receiver Rome Odunze to miss game at Green Bay due to foot injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The NFC North-leading Chicago Bears will be without top receiver Rome Odunze for Sunday’s game…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The NFC North-leading Chicago Bears will be without top receiver Rome Odunze for Sunday’s game at Green Bay because of a lingering foot injury.

Chicago (9-3) ruled him out on Friday. It’s a tough blow for a team trying to maintain a slim lead in the division over the Packers (8-3-1). The Bears have won five straight and nine of 10, but they’ve struggled lately in the passing game.

Odunze did not practice this week. His foot has been bothering him since October, and the team had been managing the injury by having him sit out at least one practice per week.

Drafted with the No. 9 overall pick in 2024, Odunze emerged as the Bears’ top receiver this season. He leads the team in receptions (44), yards receiving (661) and touchdown catches (six).

Linebacker T.J. Edwards is poised to return after missing the past four games because of hand and hamstring injuries. He was a full participant in practice on Friday after being limited earlier in the week.

