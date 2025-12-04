Back on the winning track, Buccaneers can’t afford a letdown against struggling Saints

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers know records don’t matter when they face the New…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers know records don’t matter when they face the New Orleans Saints.

The Bucs (7-5) can’t let the struggling Saints (2-10) play spoiler.

“We don’t like them; they don’t like us,” Mayfield said. “They play hard, you can see it on the tape based on the other games that they’ve played since we’ve played them last and it shows. We know what to expect. Record doesn’t indicate how physical this matchup is going to be (and) what a tough matchup it is.

“They know us, we know them well, so it’s one of those, who can execute better and be the more physical team?”

The four-time defending NFC South champions got back on the winning track last week following a three-game losing streak. They have just a half-game lead over Carolina (7-6) and will face the Panthers twice in the final three weeks. But Mayfield knows they can’t look ahead, and he isn’t thinking about the success of Panthers coach Dave Canales, who helped him revive his career when he was the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay in 2023.

“We’ve got the Saints this week. Dave can do what he wants,” he said, referring to Carolina’s bye.

The Saints played tough against Miami last week, losing 21-17 after a 2-point conversation that would’ve tied the game was picked and returned the other way.

“We’re a team that keeps fighting. When you’re fighting an uphill battle, you have to eventually reach the top of the hill,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “We’re taking shots, we’re swinging and you just wish they would fall in our favor and they haven’t for whatever reason this year.”

Almost together again

The Bucs are starting to get healthier after injuries depleted the offense. Running back Bucky Irving returned last week and provided a spark. Wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. came back two weeks ago. Star receiver Mike Evans and wideout Jalen McMillan began practicing this week. Mayfield can’t wait to have them back.

“It will keep getting better for us, but like I said last week, we have all we need to win right now,” Mayfield said. “Those pieces will be bonuses for us, but we need to execute with what we have right now.”

Tyler’s time

Saints rookie QB Tyler Shough is trying to narrow his focus each day and not dwell on how significantly the New Orleans’ final five games could influence his career trajectory.

The Saints are on track for a very high draft pick and some of this season’s best college QB’s could be there for the taking next spring.

“You’ve got to operate day by day, game by game and understand that how I operate within the building every single day, communication-wise, my play style and what I put on tape is going to determine” whether the Saints keep looking for a franchise QB, said Shough.

“I feel like I am that guy, I can be that guy,” he added.

Shough enters his fifth start having completed 65.2% of his passes for 1,068 yards and five TDs vs. four interceptions.

New dual-threat

All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs showed off his hands last week, catching a 2-yard TD pass from Mayfield in a 20-17 victory over the Cardinals. The Bucs had only recently installed that play and didn’t practice it much. But it was executed perfectly when offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard called it in the first half.

“To be totally honest, I didn’t think it would ever get called,” center Graham Barton said. “We practiced it once or twice, so I’m like, ‘Yeah, right,’ and then it gets called and I’m like, ‘All right, here we go.’ He makes a great catch.”

Rookie appreciation

Bucs coach Todd Bowles’ defenses have had plenty of success against rookie QBs since he first arrived in Tampa Bay as the defensive coordinator under Bruce Arians in 2019.

But Bowles sees several aspects of Shough’s skill set that could present challenges for the Bucs.

“He’s faster than I thought,” Bowles said. “He plays with a lot of confidence, has a very quick release, very accurate. He’s a hell of a competitor.”

Down Hill

Saints versatile offensive threat Taysom Hill, who can serve as a wildcat QB, tight end or running back, saw his usage plummet last week to just one run and one catch. But Saints coach Kellen Moore said Hill was more a victim of circumstance.

“Early in the game, the run game wasn’t working,” Moore said, noting he adjusted play-calling to focus more on pass plays in which Hill didn’t figure prominently. “Taysom’s (snaps) probably weren’t ideally what you’d want them to be.

“You look at the two previous weeks, he had a nice impact on both those games playing close to 25-some snaps,” Moore added. “That’s probably where it should be more often than not.”

AP Sports Writer Brett Martel contributed.

