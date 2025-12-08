Another lopsided loss to an NFC West foe shows just how far the Arizona Cardinals have fallen

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The NFC West has turned into a three-headed monster this season with the Los Angeles Rams,…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The NFC West has turned into a three-headed monster this season with the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers winning boatloads of games and fighting for first place.

Then there’s the sorry state of the Arizona Cardinals.

In another sign that the Cardinals are nowhere near a good NFL team, they were blown out by the Rams 45-17 at home on Sunday. The game was tied at 10-all midway through the second quarter before the Cardinals gave up 35 unanswered points, allowing 530 total yards in the game.

“Collectively we couldn’t stop them, and then we didn’t put up a lot of points,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. “It’s not complementary football. They’re scoring, you’re not scoring. You need some stops. You have to put some points on the board.”

The Cardinals (3-10) have lost five straight games and 10 out of 11 after starting the season with a 2-0 record.

Much of the blame for this season’s struggles has focused on the offense, but lately it’s the defense that’s been the biggest problem. The Cardinals have given up more than 40 points in each of their last three losses against NFC West opponents.

“You have to play better than that,” Gannon said.

The Cardinals were eliminated from playoff contention in last week’s loss to the Buccaneers, so the focus has turned to how the franchise might build for 2026. It’s not an encouraging picture.

Two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray appears on the outs with the franchise after a nagging foot injury that’s kept him off the field for the majority of the season. Moving his $230.5 million, five-year contract will be tough.

Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. — the No. 4 overall pick two years ago — hasn’t turned into the superstar many expected him to be. And outside of Josh Sweat’s 11-sack season, the defense has been a disappointment.

Then there’s the future of Gannon, who has a 15-32 record over nearly three seasons. His job status seemed relatively safe just a few weeks ago, but with every embarrassing lopsided loss, the situation becomes more dicey.

Gannon understood the gravity of the team’s situation after Sunday’s loss.

“It’s not OK,” Gannon said. “It’s not acceptable by me, by any of us in there, and we’ll get back to work tomorrow.”

What’s working

One of the few bright spots was that tight end Trey McBride had five catches for 58 yards, including two on the game’s opening drive that went for a touchdown. McBride has caught at least five passes in 15 straight games, tying the NFL record for a tight end set by Kansas City’s Travis Kelce.

What needs help

The Cardinals’ run defense had a particularly brutal game against the Rams, giving up 249 yards on the ground and nearly seven yards per carry.

“We’re putting them in the right spots, but I’m sure it’s going to be a lot of fundamentals and technique that were not getting executed at a high enough level,” Gannon said.

Stock up

Michael Wilson. The 25-year-old had another productive day as the team’s No. 1 receiver in place of the injured Harrison, catching 11 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns, including one on the opening drive that gave the Cardinals a short-lived 7-0 lead. At 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds, he’s got good size, speed and smarts.

“He gets open and catches the ball,” Gannon said. “There’s a ton of guys in there that (when) you’re down in a game like that and it’s not going your way, you just keep fighting. You just keep battling. I’m proud of that. We have to help them out more so we don’t get down like that, but there’s a lot of guys battling out there.”

Stock down

Nick Rallis. The 32-year-old defensive coordinator has largely avoided criticism this season, but at least some of the blame for the recent problems has to fall on him.

Injuries

The Cardinals have a ton of them. CB Max Melton (heel), Harrison (heel), RB Emari Demercado (ankle), S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), WR Xavier Weaver (hamstring) and DL Walter Nolen III (knee) were among a long list of players who missed the Rams game. DL Bilal Nichols (knee), LT Paris Johnson Jr. (knee) and S Jalen Thompson (hamstring) were hurt while playing against the Rams.

Key number

71 — The combined margin of defeat for the Cardinals against the Rams, Seahawks and 49ers over the last three NFC West games.

Next steps

The Cardinals face the Texans on the road Sunday.

