Team’s patience running out on Bills receiver Keon Coleman after third benching in two years

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Keon Coleman needs a better alarm clock. If the Buffalo Bills’ second-year wide receiver didn’t…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Keon Coleman needs a better alarm clock.

If the Buffalo Bills’ second-year wide receiver didn’t get the wake-up call when being benched on Sunday for arriving late to a team meeting, Coleman got a reminder of how expendable he might be after watching the passing game click without him.

Whatever difficulties Josh Allen’s experienced in pushing the ball deep and finding open receivers for stretches of this season seemed to vanish in Buffalo’s 44-32 win over Tampa Bay.

In the 31st passing game of at least 300 yards in his career, Allen completed throws to nine players on a day receivers Gabe Davis and Mecole Hardman made their season debuts, and Buffalo was missing its most reliable option in tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring).

With three TDs passing and three more rushing, Allen thrived despite starter Khalil Shakir limited to one catch for minus-3 yards.

Meantime, Tyrell Shavers had a breakout game with four catches for a career-best 90 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown. And the Bills finally got their running backs involved, with Ty Johnson scoring on a 52-yard catch and run, and James Cook adding a 25-yard TD catch.

The Bills (7-3) aren’t about to move on from Coleman just yet because they’ve invested too much in the 22-year-old after drafting him with the first pick of the second round in 2024.

And they did so by trading back twice in passing up on the chance to select Kansas City’s Xavier Worthy, and chose Coleman over Ladd McConkey, who went to the Chargers a pick later.

And yet, time and patience are running out on a player who has now been disciplined three times — twice this season — for showing up late to meetings.

Though Allen and coach Sean McDermott were measured in their comments on Coleman’s benching, veteran tackle Dion Dawkins provided a far more blunt assessment.

After saying he had Coleman’s back, Dawkins added: “Pats on the back are over with and it’s time for him to grow up, and he knows it.”

Coleman said he needs to do better, and reiterated many of the same things he said a month ago after being benched for the first series of Buffalo’s loss to New England.

And yet when asked if McDermott’s message was received, Coleman said, “Nah, I wouldn’t say that.” As to why this keeps happening, he said: “Mistakes happen. Things happen but again, got to be better.”

Coleman has already been under scrutiny for his inconsistencies this season. Since having eight catches, 112 yards and a TD in a season-opening win over Baltimore, Coleman has combined for 24 catches for 218 yards and two scores.

He’s now in jeopardy of being passed on the depth chart by Davis, who is in his second stint in Buffalo and has an established rapport with Allen. And then there’s Shavers, who made the team a year ago as an undrafted free agent.

In praising Shavers for his work ethic and perseverance, Allen cited offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

“He says, ‘The reward for doing is opportunity for more,’” Allen said. “And I think that’s what he’s earned over the course of the season and his career.”

The clock keeps ticking on Coleman to finally arrive.

What’s working

Kickoff returns. Though Hardman lost a fumble fielding a punt, he and backup running back Ray Davis combined for 219 kickoff return yards. Hardman’s sole return went 61 yards, while Davis averaged 39.5 yards on four chances.

What needs help

Run defense. Buffalo allowed 202 yards rushing, with backup running back Sean Tucker scoring twice, including a 43-yard run. The Bills have allowed 200-plus yards rushing three times this season, after doing so twice over their past three years.

Stock up

Allen. Regained the NFL MVP form he displayed last season while setting several milestones. He’s the league’s only player to have two three-TD passing and three rushing outings, and now has 75 rushing TDs, tying Cam Newton’s NFL regular-season record for quarterbacks.

Stock down

Coleman. With Buffalo facing a short turnaround in playing at Houston on Thursday, does McDermott consider tinkering with his lineup?

Injuries

Hardman did not return after hurting his calf. Kincaid likely needs another week to recover.

Key number

17 — Number of rushing TDs allowed by Buffalo through 10 games, four more than last season.

Next steps

A short turnaround before a trip to Houston, where Buffalo has lost five straight, including a playoff outing, since most recently beating the Texans in 2006.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.