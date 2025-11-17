Struggling Titans frustrated with yet another home loss in 4th straight losing season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons isn’t happy with how the Tennessee Titans are playing…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons isn’t happy with how the Tennessee Titans are playing in now their fourth straight losing season.

Not the defense. The Titans got four sacks and forced Houston to settle for three field goals in a 16-13 loss to the Texans.

It’s Tennessee’s inability offensively to play anything close to complementary football.

The NFL’s worst unit in total yards or points went three-and-out five times in the ninth consecutive home loss. The Titans (1-9) couldn’t build more than a meager 6-0 lead and hurt themselves too often with five false starts including back-to-back on the opening drive. They finished with nine penalties.

“We’re tired of sugarcoating it. I’m tired of sugar coating it,” Simmons said. “We need to be better. Especially at home. Can’t have that many false starts. We need to be better. I mean we can’t keep sitting up here saying the same thing, trying to sugarcoat it for the media, for anybody.”

Center Lloyd Cushenberry said Monday he doesn’t have a problem with teammates expressing themselves: “We all grown men. Obviously, they’re frustrated. We frustrated with ourselves.”

The Titans are 17-44 in their past 61 games and on pace for the worst four-season span since moving to Tennessee. This team went 18-46 between 2012 and 2015.

What’s working

The defense. Getting Simmons and outside linebacker Arden Key back helped as the Titans forced Houston to settle for three field goals, including once after a fumble put them at their 34.

They also allowed just 315 yards, the second-fewest total this season. Better yet, Simmons and Key each had a sack as the Titans finished with four. Cody Barton also got a sack on fourth-and-goal at the Titans 1 on the opening drive.

What needs help

Offensive play-calling. The Titans have not been aggressive on fourth downs, instead turning to kicker Joey Slye for an offense scoring the fewest points per game in the NFL.

The Titans also are last in fourth down efficiency, converting only 35.7% (5 of 14). The latest choice came early in the third quarter with third-and-3 deep in Houston territory. Tyjae Spears ran for 1 yard, then Slye kicked a 47-yard field goal on fourth-and-2.

Interim coach Mike McCoy said the Titans were going to take the points, a decision telegraphed by that third down run into the middle of the line.

“The way our defense was playing and everything and the score of the game at the time, no, I have no regrets at all,” McCoy said.

Stock up

Cam Ward. Still the NFL’s most-sacked quarterback, Ward also has 12 turnovers of the Titans’ 14 after his latest lost fumble. He led the team rushing three times for 33 yards.

Ward also reminded everyone why he was the No. 1 pick overall with his final drive for their lone touchdown.

With Calvin Ridley out with a broken leg and two other wide receivers hurt, Ward drove the Titans 95 yards over 11 plays. His best came on third-and-16. Ward dropped a perfect pass into tight end Chig Okonkwo’s arms for a 39-yard completion to set up the tying touchdown with 1:35 left.

Stock down

Right tackle JC Latham. The seventh overall pick out of Alabama in 2024 wasn’t helped by the Titans moving him from left tackle where he played every offensive snap as a rookie to right tackle for his second season. Latham dealt with a hip injury that cost him four games.

Then his position coach left when the Titans fired Bill Callahan’s son, Brian.

Latham has been flagged the most of anyone on the roster with eight penalties and one declined. Five stalled drives. His worst game came against Houston with three false starts and a holding penalty. His false start on second-and-2 at the Houston 32 had a couple of teammates visibly upset on the sideline.

Injuries

Ridley’s season is over with a broken leg. Two key rookie receivers also got hurt with Chimere Dike dealing with a bruised chest and Elic Ayomanor a hamstring issue. They just put Bryce Oliver on injured reserve with an injured knee.

Key number

7 — Games remaining in a season that match 1973 for the fewest wins in a full season.

Next steps

The Titans host Seattle (7-3) on Sunday followed by Jacksonville (6-4) on Nov. 30 to wrap up a four-game homestand and are still looking to snap a nine-game skid at Nissan Stadium.

