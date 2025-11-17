Seahawks can build on strong defensive showing in loss to Stafford and the Rams

SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Darnold’s four interceptions and the Seahawks’ failure to convert in the red zone overshadowed another strong…

SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Darnold’s four interceptions and the Seahawks’ failure to convert in the red zone overshadowed another strong performance by Seattle’s defense.

The Seahawks held Matthew Stafford and the Rams to 249 yards in Sunday’s 21-19 loss. That’s the second-lowest total of the season for Los Angeles.

“Our guys fought incredibly hard,” coach Mike Macdonald said. “I thought we executed well, gave them some tough spots. That’s what we talk about.”

Stafford was limited to 130 passing yards, his fewest since a win over the New York Jets last December. Macdonald credited a Seahawks secondary that was close to full capacity after being banged up earlier this season, although injured safety Julian Love didn’t play.

Cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe each had pass deflections, and All-Pro cornerback Devon Witherspoon had another solid day.

“We do have depth at cornerback,” Macdonald said Monday. “When you have Riq, Josh and Spoon out there, that’s three starting corners that are playing good football.”

A healthier secondary bodes well for the league’s sixth-ranked scoring defense. For much of the season, the front seven has been key to Seattle’s success. The team has the fourth-most sacks in the league.

Macdonald wasn’t satisfied after the Seahawks lost to their division rival. But Macdonald, a former defensive coordinator, was pleased that the unit continues to provide him with teaching moments.

“You’re trying to ask them to find new things to screw up,” Macdonald said. “It’s a positive that there’s new things each week that pop up that we want to attack.”

What’s working

The Seahawks’ rushing attack appears to have turned a corner. Seattle topped 100 yards rushing for the third time in four games. For the second time in as many weeks, Kenneth Walker III ran for 67 yards, and he added his fourth touchdown of the season.

“I think Ken’s showing that he’s earning more opportunities to get the ball,” Macdonald said. “All three of our backs are doing a great job, and I think they really felt Ken yesterday, and just even in the pass game too on checkdowns and finding him late in the play. It just shows you that he’s such an explosive player with the ball in his hands.”

What needs help

The Seahawks failed to sack Stafford, the first time this year they did not bring down a quarterback.

“You look at the metrics and what we look at on defense of how much we affected the quarterback, and we didn’t really meet our mark yesterday,” Macdonald said. “So, there’s room to grow as well. But the guys rushed hard.”

Stock up

Tight end AJ Barner responded from a few lackluster showings with the most complete game of his career. The second-year Michigan product had a career-high 10 catches for 70 yards.

Darnold targeted him 11 times. This season, Barner has caught 84% of passes thrown his way.

Stock down

Darnold wasn’t the sole reason the Seahawks lost, and linebacker Ernest Jones IV vehemently defended the quarterback. But it was a forgettable afternoon for the veteran, who will hope to bounce back quickly.

Injuries

G Grey Zabel suffered a knee injury that Macdonald said is not significant. LB Tyrice Knight is in the concussion protocol.

Key number

2,218 — Days since Darnold last threw four interceptions in a game. He did so on Oct. 21, 2019, for the Jets against New England.

Next steps

The Seahawks play at Tennessee on Nov. 23 before hosting Minnesota on Nov. 30.

