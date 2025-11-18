Quarterback C.J. Stroud will miss third straight game with concussion when Texans host Bills

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud is still recovering from a concussion and will miss a third straight game…

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud is still recovering from a concussion and will miss a third straight game when the Texans host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.

Stroud returned to practice on Tuesday for the first time since he was injured, but coach DeMeco Ryans said that the short week didn’t leave enough time for him to be ready to play.

The Texans also will be without safety Jalen Pitre, who will miss a third game also after sustaining a concussion in the Nov. 2 loss to the Broncos.

“Both guys are progressing, they’re doing better,” Ryans said. “But right now we’ve got a short turnaround with the game on Thursday and just don’t have enough days for those guys to be available.”

Davis Mills will start for a third week after leading Houston to wins over Jacksonville and Tennessee in the last two games to help the Texans (5-5) reach .500 for the first time this season.

Stroud was injured early in the second quarter of the Broncos game. He scrambled for 6 yards and was hit on the shoulder by Kris Abrams-Draine near the end of his slide, and the back of his head violently bounced off the ground.

The concussion to Stroud is his second since entering the NFL in 2023. His first came in December 2023 in a game against the Jets.

Mills is in his fifth season with the Texans and started 26 games combined in his first two seasons before returning to the starting lineup for the first time since 2022 when Stroud was injured.

