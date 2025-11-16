Packers running back Josh Jacobs leaves win against Giants with a knee injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Josh Jacobs left in the first half of the Green Bay Packers’ 27-20 victory at…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Josh Jacobs left in the first half of the Green Bay Packers’ 27-20 victory at the New York Giants on Sunday with a knee injury and the starting running back’s status moving forward is uncertain.

Jacobs appeared to hurt his left knee when he was knocked out of bounds by Jevon Holland on a run in the first quarter. He initially stayed in before going to the sideline in obvious pain and heading inside for further evaluation.

It’s unclear how serious the injury might be or if it will cause Jacobs to miss Green Bay’s game next weekend against Minnesota.

“Any time a player, especially of his magnitude, but any time a player doesn’t finish a game, you’re always concerned about the welfare of them,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

Jacobs had seven carries for 40 yards before leaving. He entered the day second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 11, running for 608 yards in nine games.

“I don’t think you have to adjust too much,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “I think obviously it’s tough whenever people go down, but like we always say, next-man-up mentality.”

His departure came after Love exited with a left shoulder injury. Love returned later in the first half and called the soreness manageable.

“It was definitely not fun,” said Love, who returned to throw two touchdown passes. “It’s just a small injury, so we’ll re-evaluate it when we get back, look at it, see what’s going on, but yeah it’s not fun.”

With Jacobs out, Green Bay turned to Emanuel Wilson, who scored on an 11-yard TD run midway through the second quarter. The Packers had 106 yards rushing at halftime against New York, which has the second-worst run defense in the league, and finished with 128.

“He did a great job tonight just finding ways to keep going,” Love said of Wilson. “I don’t think we changed things up much, kept going with our plan and our scheme and he made some big-time plays.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.