Packers kicker Brandon McManus doubtful for Giants game because of quad injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers kicker Brandon McManus is doubtful for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Giants because of a quadriceps injury after that issue caused him to miss two games earlier this season.

The Packers added McManus to the injury report on Saturday. Green Bay also noted that receiver Malik Heath isn’t traveling with the team and won’t play because of what the Packers described as “coach’s decision.”

McManus didn’t play in the Packers’ victories over Cincinnati on Oct. 12 and at Arizona on Oct. 19 because of a quad injury. He returned to play in Green Bay’s last three games but has gone 4 of 8 on field-goal attempts during that stretch, including coming up short on a 64-yarder in the final play of the Packers’ 10-7 Monday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

After going 20 of 21 on field-goal attempts during the regular season for the Packers last year, McManus is 11 of 17 this season.

Green Bay’s roster includes a second kicker in Lucas Havrisik, who went 4 of 4 on field-goal attempts in the two games McManus missed this season. One of the field goals Havrisik made was a 61-yarder, the longest field goal in Packers history.

Heath has caught six passes for 86 yards this season while playing just under one-third of the Packers’ offensive snaps.

