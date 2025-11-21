Josh Allen’s inconsistencies persist in loss at Houston, as Bills slip further out of AFC East race

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — As the injuries, turnovers and losses continue mounting in Buffalo, Josh Allen and the Bills…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — As the injuries, turnovers and losses continue mounting in Buffalo, Josh Allen and the Bills are running out of bodies and answers to address their deficiencies.

The reality of it seemed summed up during a 23-19 loss to Houston on Thursday night. It was early in the fourth quarter when the quarterback was caught on camera slamming down his helmet on the sideline before turning to backup Mitch Trubisky and saying, “What are we doing?”

The exchange took place after running back James Cook was stuffed for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-1 at Houston’s 23. It was a failed play and a question that has hounded the Bills (7-4) for much of this season, and especially during a stretch in which they’ve dropped four of seven.

Every time Allen, the NFL’s reigning MVP, and Buffalo enjoy an apparent breakthrough, they follow up by getting stopped in their tracks — and more often the result of their own doing.

Allen is 2-4 this season when committing a turnover, and 1-4 when committing two or more. And four of his eight interceptions have come inside an opponent’s 20.

So much for the Bills’ soaring Super Bowl aspirations in September.

Though still in contention, their chances of winning a sixth consecutive AFC East title have dimmed. New England enters the weekend at 9-2, and already has a win over Buffalo.

While Buffalo’s defense has been the target of blame for its various inconsistencies, particularly against the run, the numbers paint a different picture, exposing the offense as the main culprit.

In seven wins, the Bills have combined to score 245 points. They have 66 in four losses. Buffalo has turned over the ball just four times in victories, as opposed to 11 in defeats, including three against Houston.

And then there’s an offensive line that was supposed to be the Bills’ strength, which has allowed 28 sacks — 14 more than all of last year — including eight sacks against Houston, the most Allen has taken in a game in his eight-year career.

Meantime, many of Buffalo’s defensive numbers are better in losses than in wins, with the exception of takeaways. The Bills have 10 takeaways in victories, and just three in losses.

Then again, the defense has played short-handed for much of the season, and could be down a fourth starter after linebacker Terrel Bernard hurt his elbow against Houston.

Assurances from Allen and coordinator Joe Brady that the offense is fine have been met with middling results. A week after Allen had three touchdowns passing and three more rushing in a 44-32 win over Tampa Bay, he failed to find the end zone Thursday night.

Though Allen has overseen two fourth-quarter comebacks this season, he has come up short in combining for just 37 second-half points in four losses.

Until — or perhaps the question is if — the Bills regain their swagger, the criticism directed at coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane of Buffalo wasting Allen’s prime years will only grow louder in January.

What’s working

Special teams. Backup running back Ray Davis has shined in taking over the kickoff return duties. A week after combining for 158 yards on four returns, Davis had 145 on three chances against Houston, including a 97-yarder for a touchdown.

What needs help

Third-down efficiency. Buffalo finished 5 of 16 on third down against Houston and has combined to convert just 17 of 49 in four losses.

Stock up

Cook. The fourth-year running back topped 100 yards for a sixth time this season, and upped his total to 1,084 — 38 short of his career best. Cook is Buffalo’s third player to top 1,000 yards in three consecutive years, joining Hall of Famers Thurman Thomas (eight straight) and O.J. Simpson (five).

Stock down

Keon Coleman. The second-year receiver was a healthy scratch for a second consecutive outing for being late to a meeting last week.

Injuries

McDermott listed Bernard as week to week and said RT Spencer Brown (right shoulder) is still being evaluated to determine the extent of his injury. He didn’t rule out the possibility of one or both potentially landing on injured reserve. … Rookie CB Maxwell Hairston did not return and is in the concussion protocol.

Key number

0 — Buffalo came away with no touchdowns on two trips inside the Texans 20, the first time the Bills have failed to score a red-zone TD since a 9-6 loss at Jacksonville on Nov. 7, 2021.

Next steps

Take advantage of an extra few days off before preparing to play at Pittsburgh on Nov. 30. Buffalo has won four of the past five meetings, including playoffs.

