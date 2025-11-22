Joe Burrow won’t return as Bengals face challenge from Patriots’ Drake Maye-led offense

With the way New England quarterback Drake Maye is performing and the struggles of Cincinnati’s defense, who starts under center…

With the way New England quarterback Drake Maye is performing and the struggles of Cincinnati’s defense, who starts under center for the Bengals may do little to change the outlook.

Joe Flacco will get one more game as the Bengals’ starter after Joe Burrow was downgraded to out against the Patriots.

Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback had been a full participant in practice this week as he works his way back from the turf toe injury he sustained on Sept. 14 against Jacksonville.

Assuming he has no major setbacks, Burrow is likely to start when the Bengals play at Baltimore on Thanksgiving night in a crucial AFC North matchup. The six-year veteran indicated that during a media availability on Nov. 10.

No matter who starts on Sunday, Patriots acting defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr said his unit would be ready.

“Somewhat similar styles in how they operate. Obviously, they have some different physical features,” Kuhr said. “As far as game-planning and all that, I don’t think much changes. They operate the same system. Zac does a good job of keeping the continuity within the scheme.”

The Bengals have lost seven of eight without Burrow, but their main issues have been on defense.

Cincinnati’s defense ranks last in the league and has given up at least 27 points in nine straight games, tying the franchise’s longest in-season run.

The Bengals (3-7) have allowed more than 30 points in four straight games, setting a new record. Their 33.4 points allowed per game is the highest since the 1966 New York Giants.

It may not get better this weekend, with Cincinnati hosting a 9-2 Patriots squad that’s riding an eight-game winning streak.

Maye has completed 71.9% of his passes for 2,836 yards, both league bests. He has eight games with at least two touchdown passes.

Accuracy, in particular, is something Maye said he takes pride in.

“I want to make good throws. I want to complete passes in tight windows and give good ball placement in catch-and-runs,” Maye said. “I think accuracy is one of the biggest things. You see so many great quarterbacks that are so accurate, and I think it’s a great compliment when somebody says you’re accurate. I think that’s what you try to work toward.”

No Chase

Cincinnati All-Pro receiver Ja’Marr Chase will serve a one-game suspension after spitting on Pittsburgh’s Jalen Ramsey in last week’s 34-12 loss to the Steelers.

Chase is first in the NFL with 79 catches and third in receiving yards with 861. He has 47 catches for 487 yards in five games with Flacco.

“As a team, we have to move forward and still support Ja’Marr. I’ve supported Ja’Marr. We have to focus on New England now, and we look forward to getting him in there next week,” Taylor said.

Andrei Iosivas and Mitch Tinsley will get more opportunities with Chase out.

Iosivas has 19 catches, with eight in the last two games. Tinsley has three catches for the season, but made big plays in the preseason.

“It’s just the opportunities probably haven’t been there, but when they’ve been given the opportunity and they’ve gone to them, whether that’s Iosivas, that’s Tinsley down the field, obviously Tee (Higgins), deep threat, took a slant to the house against Pittsburgh, tight window, split the safeties. So, I don’t think that they lack in talent, I think it’s just been opportunity,” Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said.

Playing through

Receiver Stefon Diggs has been one of the Patriots’ most productive offensive players this season, leading the team with 59 catches and 659 yards, with three touchdowns. He’s also a fan of Maye’s accuracy, namely because the QB makes it easier on his hands.

Diggs revealed that he’s played the last two games with a broken finger.

“I broke my finger, like, a couple weeks ago, so I was just telling (Maye): ‘Hey, I love the way you throw the ball.’ Just because he has that touch. I got nothing against you putting a little mustard here or there, to fit it in the hole,” Diggs said.

Diggs likened Maye’s attention to ball placement to that of a basketball player.

“When you shoot the ball, and how you shoot, like people who got a good shot, they got a good shot,” Diggs said. “But he has the ability to put that touch on the ball and make it very easy to catch. I appreciate that.”

Numbers game

If New England allows 23 or fewer points and scores at least 23, it would join the 1961 Oilers as the only teams to win nine straight games with those marks.

