Jets’ Aaron Glenn confirms that Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback, Justin Fields is benched

Aaron Glenn thought the New York Jets' offense needed a boost, so he confirmed Wednesday that quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start over Justin Fields on Sunday at Baltimore when the Jets (2-8) take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens (5-5).

New York Jets' Tyrod Taylor warms up ahead of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)(AP/Robert F. Bukaty) New York Jets' Tyrod Taylor warms up ahead of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)(AP/Robert F. Bukaty) FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Glenn thought the New York Jets’ offense needed a boost, so he made a switch at quarterback.

The coach confirmed Wednesday that Tyrod Taylor will start over Justin Fields on Sunday at Baltimore when the Jets (2-8) take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens (5-5).

“I felt like it was the time to do it,” Glenn said. “Had good conversations with both of those guys. And listen, these situations are not always easy. But as a head coach, you have to do what’s best for the team. And I feel like this was best for the team.”

The Jets are coming off a 27-14 loss at New England last Thursday night. Fields’ subpar play has been a major reason for the struggles of the passing offense, which ranks last in the NFL with 139.9 yards per game — 20 fewer than 31st-ranked Cleveland.

Fields was 15 of 26 for 116 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots. For the season, he has passed for 1,259 yards — an average of just 140 yards per game — with seven touchdowns and one interception.

When first asked about the reason for the change, Glenn said: “Because I wanted to.”

Glenn had been tight-lipped on who the starter would be the past few weeks, refusing to announce who would be under center while citing not wanting to give opponents a competitive advantage. But reports surfaced Monday that Taylor was getting the nod over Fields, and Glenn spoke openly about his decision.

“I told you guys before that the players already knew — I just didn’t tell you guys that,” Glenn said. “So, there’s nothing strategic about that. The guys already knew.”

Taylor will make the 60th start of his 15-year NFL career and second this season — and it comes against the team that drafted him in the sixth round out of Virginia Tech in 2011.

“It’s a full-circle moment, for sure,” Taylor said with a smile.

He was 26 of 36 for 197 yards and two TDs with one interception in a 29-27 loss at Tampa Bay on Sept. 21 when Fields was sidelined with a concussion. Taylor most recently played on Oct. 19 against Carolina when Fields was benched at halftime. Taylor finished 10 of 22 for 126 yards with two INTs in the 13-6 loss.

“It was purely my decision, but I always have people that I talk to just to see how they handled situations,” Glenn said. “And it’s not even about the quarterback, to be honest. It’s just part of what I do during the week with some coaches that I trust that have been successful in this league. And some of those guys have been through the process of changing quarterbacks.

“Some of those guys have been through the process of being 2-8, the situation that we’re in, and how they handled that, and just a number of things. But it was purely my decision.”

Glenn said he would keep his conversations with both quarterbacks private, but added that Fields “obviously is not happy with the decision and I don’t expect him to be, but he understands.”

Taylor said he was “excited for the opportunity” to start again, but acknowledged it was a bit bittersweet because of his close relationship with Fields.

“It’s tough, as well, because you create friends in this business and there’s an emotional side to it,” Taylor said. “At the same time, I’m also a firm believer that God has a plan for all of us and He’s called me for this moment.”

Fields will serve as Taylor’s backup on Sunday, but Glenn wouldn’t say whether it was Taylor’s job moving forward.

“We’re playing the Ravens this week,” Glenn said, “so Tyrod’s our starting quarterback.”

Injuries

Edge rusher Will McDonald (quadriceps) and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (foot) didn’t practice, but Glenn said they should be fine as the week goes on. … Linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball (hamstring) and right guard Joe Tippmann (personal/not injury related) were limited. … Rookie cornerback Azareye’h Thomas was a full participant as he works through the concussion protocol after missing a game with a head injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.