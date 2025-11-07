Fox Sports NFL pregame show will have its annual salute to military veterans on Sunday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox Sports’ NFL pregame show on Sunday will continue the network’s tradition of honoring the military…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox Sports’ NFL pregame show on Sunday will continue the network’s tradition of honoring the military with Veterans Day on Tuesday.

“Fox NFL Sunday” normally goes on the road and visits military bases for the two-hour program, but this year’s show will be from the Fox Sports Studios lot in Los Angeles with Jay Glazer doing segments from the Veterans Day Parade in Washington, D.C.

Highlights of the show will be Terry Bradshaw doing a feature with former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Rocky Bleier. The Vietnam War veteran overcame an injury in combat and had an 11-year NFL career that included four Super Bowl titles.

Tom Rinaldi will have a feature on Phil McConkey, who went to Navy and flew CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters before winning a Super Bowl with the New York Giants after finishing his military service.

In previous years, the show visited the nation’s three military academies in a five-year period.

“Fox NFL Sunday” was also aboard the USS Harry S. Truman in the Mediterranean Sea in 2000 and visited Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan in 2009.

