Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 11

By Week 11, every roster decision in fantasy football counts. Roles have stabilized, but matchups still swing outcomes. These are…

By Week 11, every roster decision in fantasy football counts. Roles have stabilized, but matchups still swing outcomes. These are the plays and sits that can separate playoff contenders from pretenders this week.

Quarterbacks

Start: Josh Allen, Bills vs. Buccaneers

Allen remains the centerpiece of one of the league’s most potent offenses. Tampa Bay has given up multiple passing touchdowns in three of its past four games and struggles to contain mobile quarterbacks. Expect another strong dual-threat performance with top-five upside.

Other locks:

— Caleb Williams vs. Vikings

— Aaron Rodgers vs. Bengals

— Bo Nix vs. Chiefs

Avoid: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars vs. Chargers

Lawrence’s accuracy has dipped under pressure, and the Chargers’ front has quietly become one of the most disruptive in the league. With inconsistent receiver separation and limited rushing output, he’s more floor than ceiling in Week 11.

Running backs

Start: Kimani Vidal, Chargers vs. Jaguars

Vidal has taken back control of the Chargers’ backfield, logging double-digit touches and a goal-line role in back-to-back games. Jacksonville has allowed 4.7 yards per carry and five rushing scores over its past four games. Vidal’s balance of workload and matchup makes him a sneaky RB2/flex start this week.

Other locks:

— James Cook vs. Buccaneers

— Jaylen Warren vs. Bengals

— Rachaad White vs. Bills

Avoid: Blake Corum, Rams vs. Seahawks

Corum’s opportunities have trended up over the past few weeks to double digits, but he doesn’t get many goal-line carries or make big runs, so his fantasy output has been low. Seattle has been stingy against the run, allowing just one rushing score in its past four games. Corum’s role and matchup both limit his fantasy ceiling.

Wide receivers

Start: Darius Slayton, Giants vs. Packers

I initially downgraded Slayton if Russell Wilson was taking over because Jaxson Dart (concussion) can’t play, but James Winston has been named the starter in Week 11. With his penchant for pushing the ball downfield, Winston would be a boon for Slayton, who is a downfield specialist.

Other locks:

— Khalil Shakir vs. Buccaneers

— Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Eagles

— Emeka Egbuka vs. Bills

Avoid: Rashid Shaheed, Seahawks vs. Rams

Shaheed’s deep-ball reliance makes him a high-variance dart throw most weeks, and the Rams allow the third-fewest yards per completion in the league. With a limited target floor, he is best left on benches until he shows something in Seattle.

Tight ends

Start: Pat Freiermuth, Steelers vs. Bengals

Freiermuth’s usage has ramped back up with Aaron Rodgers under center, and Cincinnati has allowed the fifth-most yards to tight ends this season. Freiermuth gouged the Bengals for 111 yards and two scores in their first meeting this season. His red-zone chemistry with Rodgers makes him a top-10 play in Week 11.

Other locks:

— Cade Otton vs. Bills

— Trey McBride vs. 49ers

— Dalton Schultz vs. Titans

Avoid: Evan Engram, Broncos vs. Chiefs

Engram continues to get targets but with little efficiency — his average depth of target is under 5 yards, and he hasn’t scored since Week 5. Kansas City’s linebackers have allowed the fewest receptions to tight ends this month, keeping him a low-upside play.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by RosterWatch, www.rosterwatch.com

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.