Falcons’ Penix receives pep talk as Morris wants the quarterback to avoid ‘being so hard on himself’

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons’ four-game losing streak is taking a toll on quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who appeared to be despondent following Sunday’s 31-25 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin.

Penix, the second-year player in his first full season as Atlanta’s starter, completed 12 of 28 passes in the loss as the Falcons (3-6) fell short on each of their eight third-down opportunities. Following the loss, Penix said “I got to play better” and acknowledged it “becomes more frustrating” as the losses mount.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday it was necessary to talk with Penix “about being so hard on himself.” He said Penix’s somber postgame news conference on Sunday was “the first time … you got some real vulnerability.”

“He is very high character and very accountable, almost to a fault at times,” Morris said. “I don’t worry about the confidence factor or even-keel part. I do worry about the extreme ups and downs.”

Penix’s demeanor seemed more normal on Wednesday, four days before the Falcons host NFC South rival Carolina. He said he has always demanded much from himself as a player.

“I mean, that’s just how I grew up,” Penix said. “I feel like my dad, he pushed me into being physically and mentally tough for any situation.”

When asked about his conversation with Morris, Penix said “it did help to hear that from him” and acknowledged he knows “you still have to give yourself grace at the end of the day. It was good.”

Morris and Penix have faced increased criticism during the four-game losing streak. Morris, who remained typically upbeat on Wednesday, said he has learned to mask his frustrations in order to project a positive image to the team and the public.

“I don’t let that stuff affect me on the field,” Penix said when asked about criticism on social media. “When I’m on the field, all that stuff goes away. … I don’t play for anybody’s expectations. I don’t play for anybody’s pats on the back. I play for God’s glory and God alone.”

Penix, the No. 8 overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft, replaced the benched Kirk Cousins as the starter for the final three games last season before taking the full-time job this season.

The results have been underwhelming as Drake London has been Penix’s only consistent target at wide receiver. Tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Darnell Mooney had drops against the Colts.

The Falcons have been unable to fully capitalize on their strength, the running back tandem of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, to rescue the offense. Atlanta is a poor 3 for 29 on third-down conversions the last three games.

“It will come around,” Penix said of the offense. “We will figure it out. … Why not? Why not this week?”

Penix has completed only 58.8% of his passes (153 of 260) to rank 31st in the league. He has nine touchdown passes to rank 25th with three interceptions. Penix threw two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdowns, in a 30-0 loss at Carolina on Sept. 21.

Penix still has Morris as an enthusiastic supporter.

“I know Mike’s going to bounce back,” Morris said. “He always does. He came back the next day, he was good. He’s always been able to reset himself and get on to the next opponent. … That’s what I’ve seen the last couple of days.”

NOTES: Morris said linebacker DeAngelo Malone (ankle) is expected to be placed on injured reserve. Inside linebacker Malik Verdon returned to practice from the reserve/non-football injury. Offensive tackle Storm Norton (foot) returned to the reserve/injured list. The team signed safety Jammie Robinson, a 2023 fifth-round draft pick by Carolina, to the practice squad.

