Eagles’ defense has carried them to an 8-2 record while the offense struggles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Take a look at the stat sheet, the game film or even a blip of a TikTok highlight and it’s clear the Philadelphia Eagles are winning — and sit atop the NFC standings — because of a defense that ranks among the best in franchise history.

The Eagles’ offense, which boasts a Super Bowl MVP in Jalen Hurts and an Offensive Player of the Year in Saquon Barkley, is playing like a unit that knows scoring just one touchdown should be good enough for a win.

In the last two games, at least, one TD has been enough. The Eagles followed their 10-7 win at Green Bay with a 16-9 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

Defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis combined to bat down five passes. Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips had five tackles, a sack and four QB pressures.

Cooper DeJean had an interception — his first since a pick-6 against Kansas City in the Super Bowl — and linebacker Zack Baun led the Eagles in tackles.

Phillips has been an instant hit in two games since general manager Howie Roseman swung a deal with Miami at the deadline to add depth to the defense. He had his first sack with the Eagles — he set a Dolphins rookie record with 8 1/2 sacks in his first season in the NFL and followed that with seven sacks the next year — and pressured Jared Goff into one of the worst stat lines of his 10-year career.

How much longer can the Eagles (8-2) ride their defense before the offense breaks though with some explosive plays?

“I’d like to win every game by 30 points,” coach Nick Sirianni said. “I don’t think that’s the reality of the NFL.”

Certainly not with this season’s offense.

What’s working

The Lions entered averaging 31.4 points per game, then failed to convert on five fourth-down attempts and were 3 of 13 on third down.

The Eagles have held opponents to single digits in consecutive games for the first time since 2022. The Lions were held to their lowest scoring output of the season and lowest since they scored six points against Baltimore in 2023.

The Eagles were the second team in the last 25 years not to allow an opponent to convert on five or more fourth-down attempts.

What needs help

Would you believe, the tush push?

Hurts scored the Eagles’ lone touchdown on the normally reliable short-yardage play, but the Eagles failed on their other five sneak attempts.

Maybe it’s just a one-game aberration. Or maybe the Lions — the only team on the Eagles’ schedule that voted in favor of keeping the play in May — found a way to stop the tush push, which fueled Philadelphia’s run toward the Super Bowl.

“They’re honing in on it, very strict on the guard and the center and how they operate and they got their eyes on it,” Hurts said. “We just have to be as clean as possible and then go out there and find ways to convert it.”

Stock up

Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell shut down Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who finished with two receptions for 42 yards. Mitchell has allowed a 41.9% completion percentage this season, the lowest by any player with at least 50 targets since 2018, per Next Gen Stats.

Stock down

The Eagles again hit the trifecta of underachieving offensive stars, still a troubling pattern through 10 games.

Hurts threw for only 135 yards, Barkley ran for 83 in another average outing a year after he topped 2,000 yards rushing, and former 1,000-yard receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith combined for nine catches for 57 yards.

Injuries

Offensive lineman Lane Johnson was expected to miss significant time with a foot injury. Fred Johnson will likely move into Lane Johnson’s spot on the line.

“We’ll see with Lane,” Sirianni said Monday. “I know he’ll do everything he can do to get back as quick as he possibly can. We’ll see where that leads.”

Key stats

The Eagles set a franchise record by starting 8-2 for the fourth straight season. Sirianni is the seventh coach since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger to start 8-2 in four straight seasons, joining Bill Belichick (2014-17 Patriots), Mike Ditka (1985-88 Bears), Marv Levy (1990-93 Bills), John Madden (1974-77 Raiders), Sean Payton (2017-20 Saints) and Don Shula (1971-74 Dolphins).

Next steps

It’s hard to believe, but the Eagles can’t actually clinch the NFC East with a win Sunday at Dallas. The other three teams in the division have a combined eight wins.

