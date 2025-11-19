Chiefs’ Josh Simmons happy to be back after sudden four-game absence, declines to discuss reasons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs first-round draft pick Josh Simmons said Wednesday that he had the support…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs first-round draft pick Josh Simmons said Wednesday that he had the support of the entire organization during a sudden four-game absence, though the standout left tackle declined to discuss what ultimately caused him to leave the team.

Simmons returned to the field Sunday and started in a 22-19 loss in Denver. It was his first game since Oct. 6.

“I just want to keep it in-house, all due respect,” Simmons said in his first public comments since his departure.

The Chiefs drafted the 22-year-old out of Ohio State with the 32nd overall pick in April, hopeful that he would be able to overcome a knee injury that cost him most of last season and to become the blind-side protector they had long sought for Patrick Mahomes.

Simmons not only rebounded quickly from the injury, he showed so much promise in camp that he earned the starting job early. And he was on the field for the first six weeks of the season, impressing both his coaches and teammates with his rapid development.

“I mean, he’s a great football player, and he’s gotten better every week that he’s played,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “And he will continue to get better. I think just for him, it’s just continue to stack days on days of just getting better, and pushing himself to be the best player that he can be. … I think the sky’s the limit. He’s got to keep pushing to get even better.”

That should be a whole lot easier now that the 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive lineman is back with the team.

Simmons said he had access to gyms and a training area while he was away, dealing with what Chiefs coach Andy Reid would only describe as a “family matter.” Simmons also had his playbook and said he was able to watch his teammates play on television.

They are just 5-5 through the first 10 games and have a crucial game against AFC South-leading Indianapolis on Sunday.

“The team and I were very transparent, especially at the end,” said Simmons, adding that he will be with the Chiefs through the rest of the season, however long it may last. “I’ve got some teammates that were always checking on me. They obviously had games, but when you have teammates like that, I was itching to get back and fight for them.”

Simmons drew a tough task in his first game back. Not only is Denver pass rusher Nik Bonitto third in the NFL in sacks, the Broncos lead the league in total sacks by a wide margin; they ultimately dragged Mahomes down three times last Sunday.

“Going against that was a fair welcome back,” Simmons said, “but with the teammates I had throughout the week, they helped me.”

In other news Wednesday, left guard Kingsley Suamataia remained in the concussion protocol and did not practice, and wide receiver Xavier Worthy was on the field but did not appear to be participating after Reid said he had tweaked an ankle injury.

Running back Isiah Pacheco was back at practice with a brace on his right knee. He has missed the past two games.

