Buccaneers are giving up too many big plays to compete with the better teams

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Surrendering big plays has cost the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two games in a row.

That’s turned a promising 6-2 start into a two-game losing streak with a trip to face the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams (8-2) up next.

Josh Allen threw touchdown passes of 43, 52 and 25 yards against Tampa Bay’s defense in Buffalo’s 44-32 victory on Sunday. A week ago, the Bucs allowed four plays of 50-plus yards, including three touchdowns, in a 28-23 loss to New England.

“The concerning part is when we’re covering, we’re not rushing, and when we’re rushing, we’re not covering,” coach Todd Bowles said Monday. “It’s a combination of everybody on defense — it’s not the back end, not the front end. It’s everybody combined, together. We did better stopping the run because (James) Cook is a dangerous back, but those small details on the two plays we gave up in the first half — that’s critical. Regardless of where they started field-position-wise, you can’t just give them plays. They’re already a good football team, to aid them even more is not what we’re trying to do.”

The Bucs have lost to some of the NFL’s best teams. The Eagles (8-2), Lions (6-4), Patriots (9-2) and Bills (7-3) are 30-11 combined. Only two of Tampa Bay’s six wins have been against teams that currently have a winning record. They beat the Seahawks (7-3) and 49ers (7-4) in back-to-back games last month.

Midseason struggles are nothing new for Tampa Bay under Bowles, who has won the NFC South in each of his first three seasons.

In 2022, the Bucs lost five of six after a 2-0 start and recovered to go 5-3 to clinch before resting starters in Week 18.

In 2023, they lost six of seven after a 3-1 start. The Bucs went 5-1 down the stretch and then won a playoff game.

Last season, they lost four in a row to go from 4-2 to 4-6. A 6-1 finish gave Tampa Bay its fourth straight division title.

With Carolina (6-5) closing in, the Buccaneers need to turn things around quickly.

“We need to figure it out and be really critical,” Baker Mayfield said. “We want to be a great team and we want to be a great offense. We need to be really critical of ourselves.”

What’s working

The run game. The Bucs followed up a solid game against the NFL’s No. 1 run defense last week with a season-high 202-yard performance against one of the league’s worst run-stopping units. Sean Tucker had 106 yards and two TDs. Rachaad White ran for 51 and Mayfield scrambled for 39 with a score. Tampa Bay averaged 5.2 yards per carry.

What needs help

Red zone offense. Allen gifted the Bucs an interception at the 7 on Buffalo’s first possession. The offense got 2 yards on three plays and settled for a field goal.

Stock up

Tucker has 159 yards rushing and an average of 5.7 yards per carry the past two games. He also has a 28-yard TD catch to go with two rushing TDs. Even when Bucky Irving returns, Tucker has earned an opportunity to get more touches.

Stock down

Kickoff coverage. The Bucs gave up returns of 61, 44 and 41 yards that set up Buffalo for short fields. Overall, the Bills averaged 39.5 yards per kick return.

Injuries

Irving (foot, shoulder), LG Ben Bredeson (hamstring), WR Chris Godwin (fibula), WR Mike Evans (clavicle), WR Jalen McMillan (neck) and OLB Haason Reddick (knee, ankle) didn’t play. … CB Jamel Dean left with a hip injury.

Key number

7.8 — The Bucs allowed 7.8 yards per play.

Next steps

The Buccaneers visit the Rams (8-2) on “Sunday Night Football.”

