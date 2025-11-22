Bears place linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and running back Roschon Johnson on injured reserve

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and running back Roschon Johnson on injured reserve on Saturday.…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and running back Roschon Johnson on injured reserve on Saturday.

Defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson were ruled out for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. Gordon and Johnson are on IR, but they have been practicing with the team.

The Bears signed running back Brittain Brown and linebacker Carl Jones Jr. to the active roster. They also promoted tight end Nikola Kalinic and offensive lineman Jordan McFadden from the practice squad for the matchup with the Steelers.

Chicago has been hit hard by injuries at linebacker. T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) and Noah Sewell (elbow) also are out this weekend.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.