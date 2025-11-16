Baker Mayfield and the Bucs struggle again in loss to Bills, cooling MVP talk about the QB

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers still need to work on their killer instinct. A week…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers still need to work on their killer instinct.

A week after Mayfield and coach Todd Bowles complained the team lacked finish in a loss to New England, the Bucs were more productive on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough as they fell 44-32 to the Buffalo Bills.

Critical errors and insufficient playmaking in all three phases cost Tampa Bay as Mayfield slipped further out of the MVP discussion. The Bucs (6-4) have lost three of four.

“The fight was there, the toughness. It just came down to not making enough plays,” Mayfield said.

The Bucs rushed for a season-best 202 yards, led by Sean Tucker, who had 106 yards and scored three TDs, one of them receiving.

Mayfield scrambled for 39 yards and a touchdown, and finished 16 of 28 passing for 173 yards and a TD while overseeing an offense that was missing receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and running back Bucky Irving.

“Guys fought hard,” Mayfield said. “There were great plays within the game, throughout the game. But you got to look at the tape to see what really got us beat.”

The Bucs still lacked finish on offense, their defense was unable to contain Josh Allen — who had three touchdowns passing and three more rushing — and Tampa Bay’s kickoff coverage unit allowed a combined 234 return yards.

Mayfield said the Bucs “need to be really critical of ourselves” for losing a game in which they squandered the lead five times.

With the Bucs up 26-21, Mayfield took the blame for his overthrown pass that Bills safety Cole Bishop intercepted in the third quarter. The Bills capitalized on the next play, with James Cook scoring on a 25-yard catch.

Mayfield responded by capping the next possession with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Tucker. But the Bucs’ final two possessions ended with a three-and-out and Mayfield losing a fumble.

Tampa Bay won the turnover differential 3-2 and enjoyed a 10-minute edge in time of possession.

Losing a game with those advantages “is hard to do,” Bowles said. “Field position and big plays.”

“The effort was there, but the playmaking was not,” Bowles said, while suggesting part of the blame rested with the defense. “When you score 32 points, you’re supposed to win.”

Tampa Bay, which lost top cornerback Jamel Dean to a hip injury in the first quarter, continued to give up too many explosive plays. Bills running back Ty Johnson turned a screen pass into a 52-yard touchdown, and Allen found Tyrell Shavers deep for a 43-yard score.

Last week, the Bucs gave up three touchdowns of 55 yards or more against the Patriots.

Bowles remains confident his team has the right mindset as it prepares to face the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams in prime time next weekend.

“We are in a good place mentally,” Bowles said. “Our fight is outstanding. Our execution needs to be cleaned up.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.