Rodgers and Jets are in the spoiler role as Dolphins need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive

Miami (8-8) at New York Jets (4-12)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox.

BetMGM NFL odds: Dolphins by 1 1/2.

Against the spread: Dolphins 7-9; Jets 5-11.

Series record: Dolphins lead 61-56-1.

Last meeting: Dolphins beat Jets beat 32-26 in overtime on Dec. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Last week: Dolphins beat Browns 20-3; Jets lost to Bills 40-14.

Dolphins offense: overall (18), rush (24), pass (15), scoring (22).

Dolphins defense: overall (3), rush (9), pass (9), scoring (8).

Jets offense: overall (24), rush (31), pass (17), scoring (24).

Jets defense: overall (5), rush (15), pass (5), scoring (21).

Turnover differential: Dolphins minus-3; Jets minus-5.

Dolphins player to watch

QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley. The backup quarterback is in line to make his fifth start for Miami after coach Mike McDaniel said Tua Tagovailoa is “unlikely” to play because of a hip injury that would sideline him for a second straight game. Huntley said he felt comfortable against Cleveland last week, when he started and completed more than 80% of his passes for 225 yards with one TD toss and a TD run. Huntley, a threat to extend plays with his legs, led the Dolphins in rushing with 52 yards on seven attempts.

Jets player to watch

QB Aaron Rodgers. The 41-year-old Rodgers could be playing in his last game for the Jets, and possibly his career. The four-time NFL MVP is undecided about his playing future and it’s uncertain if New York will want to move forward with the quarterback, who has one year left on his contract. Rodgers still has a milestone in his sights: He has 499 regular-season touchdown passes and can become the fifth player in NFL history to have 500.

Key matchup

Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith vs. Jets’ pass coverage. Smith burned New York in the teams’ most recent meeting, when he had all three of his receptions in overtime, including the winning 10-yard TD catch. Smith has a career-high 79 receptions this season, tied with Tyreek Hill for the team lead.

Key injuries

Tagovailoa was limited in practice all week and listed as doubtful to play. … WR Jaylen Waddle (knee) will likely return after missing the past two games. … OT Kendall Lamm (back) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. … Terron Armstead, Miami’s other starting tackle, is nursing the same knee injury that has plagued him all season. He was listed as questionable, as was WR Tyreek Hill (wrist/illness). … Jets CB Sauce Gardner (hamstring) was ruled out. … DL Quinnen Williams (hamstring), TE Tyler Conklin (calf), right tackle Morgan Moses (knee) and RG Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) were all questionable and coach Jeff Ulbrich said they will be game-time decisions. … S Chuck Clark was placed on IR with a torn pectoral. Ashtyn Davis will start in his place. … K Greg Zuerlein was also placed on IR after his back tightened at Buffalo. Greg Joseph will replace him Sunday.

Series notes

This is the 118th regular-season meeting between the AFC East rivals, but the series has been lopsided recently with the Dolphins winning eight of the past nine matchups. The Dolphins swept the Jets in 2023, including a 30-0 win in December 2023, which was the first time Miami shut out a team since 2020, when it also blanked the Jets 24-0.. … McDaniel is 4-1 against the Jets as Miami’s head coach. … The teams have played once in the postseason: January 1983, when A.J. Duhe returned one of his three interceptions of Richard Todd for a touchdown in Miami’s 14-0 win over New York to win the AFC championship game — known as the “Mud Bowl” for the sloppy field conditions at the Orange Bowl.

Stats and stuff

The Dolphins need to win Sunday and have Denver lose to Kansas City to earn the last AFC wild-card spot. … Miami has made the playoffs in each of McDaniel’s first two seasons. … The most recent time the Dolphins made the playoffs in three straight seasons was 1999-2001. … A win would make McDaniel the first Miami head coach to sweep both the Jets and Patriots in consecutive seasons since Don Shula in 1972-73. … RB De’Von Achane needs one TD catch to become the second player in NFL history to have 10 rushing TDs and 10 receiving TDs in his first two seasons. … Smith needs one TD reception to reach eight and set a single-season franchise record for most touchdown catches by a tight end. … Hill caught all nine of his targets for 105 yards with Huntley at QB last week. It was just Hill’s third 100-yard receiving game of the season, and his first since Week 14 against the Jets. Hill has 41 catches, 596 yards and six TDs in seven games against the Jets. … DT Zach Sieler was voted the Dolphins’ most valuable player by local media. He needs 1 1/2 sacks to become the first Dolphins player to have 10-plus sacks in back-to-back seasons since Cameron Wake in 2016 and 2017. … The Jets play in their final game before what will be a busy offseason. Aside from Rodgers’ future, New York will also be looking for a new general manager and coach. … Ulbrich is 2-9 since replacing the fired Robert Saleh as coach on Oct. 8. … Rodgers is looking to join Tom Brady (649), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508) as the only players to throw 500 regular-season TD passes. … Rodgers has 24 TD passes this season. One more will make it the 14th time in his 20-year career he reached the mark, tying him with Brees (14) for the third-most seasons with at least that many. Only Brady (17) and Manning (16) have more. … Rodgers and Davante Adams have connected for TDs 82 times, including the playoffs, tying Miami’s Dan Marino and Mark Clayton for the third most by a QB-WR duo in NFL history. … The Jets have gone 14 offensive possessions without a touchdown with Rodgers at quarterback, going back to their opening-drive score against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 22. … Tyrod Taylor replaced Rodgers last week in the fourth quarter and led two touchdown drives. … The Jets had 16 accepted penalties against the Bills, their most since 2018, and lead the NFL with 131. … WR Garrett Wilson became the 10th player in NFL history to start his career with 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons. He also joined George Sauer as the only players in franchise history to get 1,000 yards receiving in three straight seasons at any point in their careers. … Wilson needs 13 receptions in the finale to top Brandon Marshall’s franchise record of 109, set in 2015, for the most in a season. … Adams needs 25 yards receiving to reach 1,000 for the fifth straight season, and sixth overall. … LB Quincy Williams joined Marvin Jones (2001-04) and David Harris (2009-15) as the only Jets with four straight seasons of 100 or more tackles since 1991. … Joseph will be the franchise-record fifth kicker the Jets will use in a game this season, including Zuerlein, Riley Patterson, Spencer Shrader and Anders Carlson. New York will be the first team to use that many kickers in one season since Jacksonville used six in 2020.

Fantasy tip

If you’ve got a league still playing or are in a daily fantasy league, Adams is likely a good play since he’s on the brink of a few personal milestones.

