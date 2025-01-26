NFL Inactive Report

The National Football League Inactive Report. BUFFALO BILLS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — BUFFALO: QB Mike White, CB/RET Brandon Codrington,…

BUFFALO BILLS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — BUFFALO: QB Mike White, CB/RET Brandon Codrington, DT Quinton Jefferson, OL Ryan Van Demark, DT DeWayne Carter, S Taylor Rapp, C/G Sedrick Van-Pran Granger. KANSAS CITY: CB Keith Taylor, DE Joshua Uche, OL C.J. Hanson, OL Wanya Morris, T Ethan Driskell, WR Justyn Ross, DE Malik Herring.

