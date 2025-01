The National Football League Inactive Report. BALTIMORE RAVENS at BUFFALO BILLS — BALTIMORE: WR Zay Flowers, FS Beau Brade, FB…

The National Football League Inactive Report.

BALTIMORE RAVENS at BUFFALO BILLS — BALTIMORE: WR Zay Flowers, FS Beau Brade, FB Rasheen Ali, FS Marcus Williams, OLB Adisa Isaac, C Nick Samac, NT Josh Tupou. BUFFALO: QB Mike White, WR Jalen Virgil, OL Ryan Van Demark, OL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, DT DeWayne Carter, CB Kaiir Elam, KR/PR Brandon Codrington.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.