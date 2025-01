The National Football League Inactive Report. PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — PITTSBURGH: WR Scotty Miller, QB Kyle Allen, WR…

The National Football League Inactive Report.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — PITTSBURGH: WR Scotty Miller, QB Kyle Allen, WR Jamal Agnew, CB Cory Trice Jr., OL Mason McCormick, LB Preston Smith, DE Dean Lowry. BALTIMORE: WR Zay Flowers, FS Beau Brade, RB Rasheen Ali, FS Marcus Williams, OLB Adisa Isaac, C Nick Samac, WR Keith Kirkwood.

