Jets interview Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan and Bills assistant GM Brian Gaine for GM vacancy

The New York Jets interviewed Green Bay Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan and Miami Dolphins assistant general manager Brian Gaine on Tuesday for their general manager vacancy.

The meetings brought the number of candidates to whom the Jets have spoken to 15 as New York has cast a wide net in its search to replace Joe Douglas, who was fired in November.

Sullivan and Gaine joined Kansas City assistant GM Mike Borgonzi, Cincinnati executive Trey Brown, former Atlanta GM Thomas Dimitroff, Los Angeles Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer, Tampa Bay assistant GM Mike Greenberg, Minnesota senior vice president of player personnel Ryan Grigson, Philadelphia assistant GM Alec Halaby, Denver assistant GM Darren Mougey, Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, Washington assistant GM Lance Newmark, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, former Tennessee GM Jon Robinson and Detroit executive Chris Spielman.

The Jets are also searching for a coach, with nine known candidates having interviewed for the job.

Sullivan, in his third season as the Packers’ vice president of player personnel, has worked in Green Bay’s front office for 21 years. He began with the team as a college scout before working his way up to his current role in 2022.

Sullivan also recently interviewed for Tennessee’s GM job, and Las Vegas has requested an interview with him.

Sullivan’s father, Jerry, was a longtime NFL and college assistant coach who retired in 2021.

Gaine has been the Bills’ assistant general manager since 2022. He has previous experience as a GM in the NFL, having served in that role with Houston in 2018. Gaine, who was Buffalo’s vice president of player personnel in 2017, returned to the franchise in 2019 as a senior personnel adviser.

Gaine, who was a scout for the Jets for six seasons starting in 1999, also has had stints in various roles with Dallas and Miami.

