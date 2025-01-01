Coming off stellar game, Malik Nabers needs 4 catches for the Giants’ single-season mark

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While the New York Giants season has been a major disappointment, wide receiver Malik Nabers…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While the New York Giants season has been a major disappointment, wide receiver Malik Nabers has lived up to all the hype.

The No. 6 overall pick in the draft has delivered again and again and he enters the season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) four catches shy of breaking Steve Smith’s single-season franchise record of 107 receptions set in 2009.

That team finished 8-8. The Giants (3-13) have struggled mightily this season and that’s what makes his achievement so remarkable. Playing on one of the NFL’s worst offenses, the LSU product has been the team’s constant on offense.

In snapping a franchise-record 10-game losing streak last week in a 45-33 win against the Colts, Nabers did something he has not done in his first 14 games — he missed two games with a concussion. He turned short passes in touchdowns, scoring on catches-and-run of 31 and 59 yards. He finished with seven catches for 171 yards and the two touchdowns.

Nabers said the big plays were a combination of things. He felt good, he caught the ball early and could adjust to approaching defenders, some who took bad angles in trying to tackle him and he got good blocks with tackle Evan Neal having a key one on the first touchdown.

“I took some time out to look at my old film, had a talk with my old coach, stuff like that,” Nabers said of his big game. “I actually looked back before that game. I was looking at my YAC (yards after catch) in college and I was like, ‘What was I missing?’ And it was like, I wasn’t really scared. I was just out there when I got the ball, I was just running.”

Pro Football Focus credited Nabers with 103 yards after the catch, eclipsing his previous season high of 83 in the second week of the season.

That’s the way he played during his final year in college when he had 89 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Nabers didn’t want to compare a college season to one in the NFL.

“There’s older guys in this league,” he said. “They got families to feed. So, they’re playing their hearts out. But I wouldn’t say it was any harder or any easier. I had a lot of great mentors on my back, on my side and in my ear, pushing me to be who they know I can be. I expected everything that I did this year. I expected more. But the things that I’ve done so far, I’m not surprised that I did it.”

While he has dealt with a number of aches and pains this season, Nabers said he has been diligent about keeping his body healthy with cold plunges, hyperbaric chamber treatment, massages and anything else that will help.

For his final game, Nabers just wants to win.

“Every game that we play, we’re always hungry,” said Nabers, who has caught six TDs this season. “No game are you more hungry for this game. Every game you’re going in with the same mentality, to win the game. Never expect to lose, always win the game.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.