Chiefs designate CB Jaylen Watson to return and plan to sit most of their stars at Denver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs designated Jaylen Watson to return from the injured list Friday, raising the chances that one of their top cornerbacks could be available when they begin play in the divisional round of the playoffs in a couple of weeks.

The 26-year-old Watson earned a starting job alongside Trent McDuffie in training camp, and he was playing well until breaking his ankle during a 28-18 victory over the 49ers in Week 7. At that point, the Chiefs considered it unlikely that Watson would be back this season, but the injury has healed quickly and there is a possibility Watson could see the field in the postseason.

Kansas City has earned the No. 1 seed and first-round bye, so its first game would not come until at least Jan. 18.

“He’s really done well coming back,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after Friday’s workout. “I’m curious to see how he did and how he felt. He was out there until the end and moving around pretty good from what I saw.”

The Chiefs visit the Broncos on Sunday in a game that means nothing to their postseason position, though it is crucial to Denver, which could need to beat the AFC West champions to qualify for the playoffs.

Reid had previously said quarterback Patrick Mahomes would get the game off, meaning backup Carson Wentz will be under center. The Chiefs also declared right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) and running back Isiah Pacheco (ribs) out with injuries Friday, while a bevy of stars — defensive tackle Chris Jones, tight end Travis Kelce, cornerback Trent McDuffie, pass rusher George Karlaftis, safety Justin Reid and linebackers Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill — were doubtful and unlikely to play.

There is a good chance that former Pro Bowl left tackle D.J. Humphries will get the start against the Broncos, Reid said. He signed with the Chiefs midway through the season but hurt his hamstring in his debut against the Chargers on Dec. 8 and has not played since. The Chiefs would like to get him some game reps to shake off the rust ahead of the playoffs.

“He’s one that I’m kind of checking every day here as we go,” Reid said, “but he looked like he did good today.”

Watson’s return would be a big lift for a defense that is No. 2 in scoring, No. 4 against the rush and overall but just No. 14 in the league against the pass. The Chiefs have leaned on Joshua Williams to replace him, but his inconsistent play has also caused the Chiefs to try Nazeeh Johnson, Chamarri Conner and Chris Roland-Wallace in the defensive backfield.

Reid said Watson had worked hard in the training and rehab rooms to give him a chance to play in the postseason.

“I get to see it every day, the progress he’s making, or at least get an update on it,” Reid said, “and he’s been doing so well that I figured that he’d be out there to give it a whirl. … He was moving around pretty good. Be curious to see how he feels here after this practice and into tomorrow.”

