Raiders could still draft a QB even with Geno Smith on the roster

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders solved their immediate quarterback problem by trading for Geno Smith, but their long-term plans remain unknown.

Las Vegas could still draft a quarterback and let him sit a year or two behind Smith, similar to what Kansas City did with Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay did with Jordan Love.

Sitting at No. 6, the Raiders could have Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders fall to them, but’s just as likely — perhaps more so — he already will be off the board. That means the Raiders could address the position in the second or third rounds, selecting a player such as Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart or Alabama’s Jalen Milroe.

If they select a quarterback at all.

“We’re going to get a number of years from Geno at his very best,” coach Pete Carroll said. “He’s healthy and ready to go. He’s as tuned in as he’s ever been. There’s some guys coming out that have got tremendous potential, and we’ll just take a look at each spot and the opportunity that’s presented and the choices that we have. But we’re not excluding taking any position at this time.”

If the Raiders do take another position in the first round, they have a number of ways they can go, such as running back, wide receiver or defensive tackle.

“It’s a pretty deep draft class overall,” general manager John Spytek said. “We’re going to try to put together a great plan to manipulate it and build the team the right way. It’s not necessarily about adding talent or the best player here, here, here. It’s about how do we put it all together, the puzzle, and make it make sense?”

Jeanty to Las Vegas?

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has been commonly mentioned in mock drafts as a target for the Raiders, but it’s a deep position in this draft.

Las Vegas could address another need with its sixth pick and still get a quality running back later in the draft. The Raiders also could decide Jeanty is too good to pass up should he be there.

“We try to evaluate the prospect, the person and figure out if they’re a good fit for the Raiders organization,” Spytek said. “I’ve never felt bad about having great players at any position on the team.”

He went on to qualify the statement, saying if a position was deep, that could affect the Raiders’ drafting strategy.

Jeanty could remind Carroll of Marshawn Lynch, whom he coached in Seattle. Jeanty often went his own version of “Beast Mode” at Boise State and was the only player, according to Pro Football Focus, to rush for more than 1,000 yards last season on plays that included a broken tackle.

It’s certainly a position of need. The Raiders had the NFL’s worst rushing attack last season, averaging just 79.8 yards.

Need

In addition to running back, the Raiders need a No. 1 wide receiver. Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan has shown up on some mock drafts. They also could use some help throughout the defense, notably tackle, linebacker and cornerback.

Don’t need

Brock Bowers could already be the league’s best tight end. The Raiders also should be set at both offensive tackles, center and defensive end. Getting back defensive linemen Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins and Malcolm Koonce from injuries could be a big boost.

Pick ’em

The Raiders went 4-13 but unfortunately for them found themselves with a relatively low pick because of the clog of bad teams at the bottom of the standings. This also isn’t considered an outstanding quarterbacks class as last year’s that produced six in the first 12 selections. The Raiders picked 13th and missed out on upgrading the position.

