Chiefs activate defensive back Jaylen Watson from IR for divisional playoff game against Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs activated Jaylen Watson from injured reserve Friday for their divisional-round playoff game against…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs activated Jaylen Watson from injured reserve Friday for their divisional-round playoff game against the Texans, solidifying a defensive backfield that has churned through fill-ins since the cornerback broke an ankle on Oct. 20.

Watson, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft, earned the starting job opposite standout cornerback Trent McDuffie in training camp. The 26-year-old had been on an upward trajectory before breaking his ankle in a game against San Francisco.

The Chiefs initially thought it would be a season-ending injury, but the break healed quickly and Watson had been working in practice. That raised hopes around Kansas City that he could play against Houston on Saturday, and the Chiefs made the move official after Friday’s final walkthrough when they activated him to fill the final spot on their 53-man roster.

“He’s worked tremendously hard to get himself to this point, first of all, and we’ll just see how that goes as far as the game reps and all that,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “He sure has worked hard to get himself even to this point right here.”

Joshua Williams had been the primary replacement for Watson, though his inconsistency had been a problem. Chris Roland-Wallace, Chamarri Conner and Nazeh Johnson also had been playing more with Watson out, though all figure to still have a role in Kansas City’s pass defense that will be trying to shut down Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud on Saturday.

The Chiefs also activated linebacker Swayze Bozeman and safety Deon Bush from the practice squad with standard elevations, and they ruled out wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who remains on IR with a knee injury he sustained in November.

The Texans have never won a divisional-round playoff game in five tries. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has never lost in six as he tries to lead Kansas City to an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.