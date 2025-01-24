Bills rule out S Rapp, while CB Benford questionable to play in AFC title game at Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills on Friday ruled out starting safety Taylor Rapp from playing against the…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills on Friday ruled out starting safety Taylor Rapp from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC conference championship game on Sunday and starting cornerback Christian Benford is listed as questionable.

Benford remains in the concussion protocol. He was hurt in the final minutes of a 27-25 win over Baltimore on Sunday. He practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, and was excused from Friday’s session because of a personal matter.

Rapp did not practice this week after being carted off the sideline with a hip injury against Baltimore. His absence leads to Buffalo leaning on its remaining two safeties, Cam Lewis and rookie Cole Bishop, against the Chiefs.

Buffalo also has the option of promoting veteran Kareem Jackson off its practice squad. Signed in the summer, the 15th-year player appeared in two games with the Bills this season. McDermott ruled out the possibility of promoting Micah Hyde, the Bills former starting safety who rejoined the team by signing to the practice squad in early December.

Starting linebacker Matt Milano carries no injury designation after he was limited in practice earlier this week with a hamstring injury.

The Bills also listed linebacker Baylon Spector as questionable, though he would have to be activated off the injured reserve list. The third-year player has missed four games, including playoffs, with a calf injury.

