Bills’ Allen likely to extend consecutive games starting streak in finale at Pats

Buffalo (13-3) at New England (3-13)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

BetMGM NFL odds: Bills by 3.

Series record: Patriots lead 78-51-1.

Against the spread: Bills 10-6, Patriots 6-9-1.

Last meeting: Bills beat Patriots 24-21 on Dec. 22, at Orchard Park, New York.

Last week: Bills beat Jets 40-14; Patriots lost to Chargers 40-7.

Bills offense: overall (9), rush (9), pass (9), scoring (2).

Bills defense: overall (20), rush (13), pass (22), scoring (11).

Patriots offense: overall (30), rush (13), pass (32), scoring (30).

Patriots defense: overall (23), rush (25), pass (15), scoring (26).

Turnover differential: Bills plus-23; Patriots minus-10.

Bills player to watch

QB Mitchell Trubisky. Coach Sean McDermott has already said he plans to rest numerous starters, with Josh Allen scheduled to take the first offensive snap — and not many more — for the purpose of extending his consecutive games starting streak to 115 (including playoffs). That means Trubisky will get his most extensive opportunity to run the offense this season. With several reserves expected to be promoted from the practice squad, one of Trubisky’s objectives will be completing a TD pass to a player who has not yet scored this season. Buffalo has matched the NFL single-season record with 13 players scoring at least one touchdown receiving.

Patriots player to watch

QB Drake Maye. He has thrown a touchdown pass in eight consecutive games, the longest streak by a rookie in franchise history. He also has a 66.8% completion rate so far. The highest completion rate by an NFL rookie quarterback is 67.8 in 2016 by Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott. The highest rate ever by a Patriots quarterback was Tom Brady in 2007, at 68.9%,

Key injuries

Bills starting LB Terrel Bernard has already been ruled out because of a quadriceps injury. S Damar Hamlin will play only if he’s fully cleared after missing three games with a rib injury, with the same applying to WR Curtis Samuel (rib), who’s missed two games. S Taylor Rapp will likely sit out to rest a nagging neck injury. McDermott ruled out promoting veteran S Micah Hyde from the practice squad. … Patriots QB Drake Maye is dealing with a hand issue. CB Christian Gonzalez remained in the concussion protocol to begin the week. WRs Ja’Lynn Polk (shoulder) and Kayshon Boutte (illness) also missed the first practice of the week. S Kyle Dugger is still bothered by ankle and quadriceps ailments.

Series notes

Buffalo overcame a 14-0 second-quarter deficit by scoring 24 consecutive points — capped by cornerback Taron Johnson recovering Drake Maye’s errant backward pass in the end zone — in beating the Patriots two weeks ago. … The Bills are 8-2 in their past 10 meetings, including the playoffs, in a stretch that coincides with Tom Brady leaving New England for Tampa Bay following the 2019 season. The Patriots, under Brady, dominated Buffalo in going 34-4 during his 19-year tenure as starter.

Stats and stuff

Buffalo’s 13 wins match a single-season team record previously set four times, including twice before (2020 and ’22) during coach Sean McDermott’s eight-year tenure. … The Bills are 24-5 against division opponents since 2020, tied with Kansas City over that span. … The Bills have already set single-season records for most points (509), touchdowns scored (63) and 40-point outings (four). … Since 2018, Buffalo has scored 40 or more points 13 times with Allen starting — and 14 including a 2018 start by backup Matt Barkley. In the post-Jim Kelly/pre-Allen era from 1997 to 2017, Buffalo scored 40 or more 13 times. … Buffalo is the ninth NFL team to have 13 players score at least one TD receiving, and first since the Bills had that many in 2020. Tampa Bay was the first team to have that many in 2003, while Buffalo is the first team to have that happened twice. … RB James Cook’s NFL-leading 15 TDs rushing are tied with Allen (2023) on Buffalo’s single-season list. O.J. Simpson set the record with 16 in a 14-game season in 1975. … Buffalo’s defense has forced a turnover in all but one game this season, and enters Week 18 tied for the NFL lead with 31 takeaways. …The Patriots rank 30th in the NFL in the red zone, scoring a touchdown on 47.7% (21 of 44) of their chances inside the 20-yard line. … The Patriots are 2-6 in one-score games this season. … Maye has at least one turnover in eight consecutive games. … TE Hunter Henry enters the week fifth on New England’s list among tight ends with 19 TD catches. With one more he will be the fifth Patriots tight end to reach 20. … S/ST Brendan Schooler was the lone player selected to the initial Pro Bowl Games roster. He has a team-leading nine special teams tackles this season. With one more he will reach 10 in each of his first three NFL seasons. … With 63 tackles this season, Davon Godchaux is the only defensive lineman in the NFL with at least 55 tackles in each of his first four seasons. He had 65 in 2021, 62 in 2022 and 56 in 2023.

Fantasy tip

Patriots rookie QB Joe Milton is expected to see significant playing time in the finale. Though Maye will likely start the game, Milton will probably get the majority of reps Sunday.

