The Saints are making contingency plans to play without QB Derek Carr as they try to stay alive

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints quarterback Derek Carr was willing to risk his health to improve New Orleans’ chances of…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints quarterback Derek Carr was willing to risk his health to improve New Orleans’ chances of playing meaningful football in mid-December.

Now the Saints, who’ve remained mathematically alive in the playoff race by winning three of four, might have to play without Carr again — and it didn’t go well the last time.

Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi declined on Monday to rule out Carr for any of New Orleans’ final four games because of his injured non-throwing hand or his concussion. Both injuries occurred when he tried to leap for a first down and crashed hard to the turf during the fourth quarter of New Orleans’ 14-11 victory over the reeling New York Giants on Sunday.

“We’re not going to rule him out just yet,” Rizzi said. “We have to see in the next day or two what the healing process is like and see if he can function.

“The good news it’s not his throwing hand,” Rizzi said. “The bad news is we’re obviously dealing with an injury here that we have to kind of play it by ear.”

Rizzi noted that Carr must clear the concussion protocol first. After that, he said, the Saints can see how well Carr can operate with his hand injury.

“It’s been done before,” Rizzi said when asked about the prospect of an NFL QB playing with an injured non-throwing hand. “It appears at moment that it’s non-surgical, which is a big aspect of it. … That’s why we’re going to discuss the options.”

Last season, Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert played with a fractured finger on his non-throwing hand. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has played part of this season with an injured non-throwing hand.

If Carr can’t play, his replacement will be either second-year pro Jake Haener or rookie Spencer Rattler. Rattler started three games earlier this season when Carr had an oblique injury — all losses by New Orleans, which was in the midst of a seven-game skid.

“We’ve just got to surround whomever it is and pick him up and get him rolling with the rest of us,” guard Lucas Patrick said. “It’s just another step of adversity in this long season that we’ve had.”

What’s working

New Orleans’ interior defensive line is coming off one of its better games. Defensive tackles Bryan Bresee and Khalen Saunders accounted for both New Orleans’ sacks in New York. The Saints also held the Giants to 112 yards rushing — a lower opponent rushing total than in seven other games this season.

What needs help

The Saints’ 92 yards rushing offensively was their fourth-lowest total all season and the lowest in any of their victories.

Stock up

Running back Kendre Miller’s future is looking a bit brighter now.

He has played in just three games this season because of hamstring injuries and his lack of readiness was criticized by since-fired coach Dennis Allen earlier this season. Miller also has yet to rush for more than 36 yards in a game.

But against the Giants, he earned praise for the speed, strength and elusiveness he was able to show on a couple of clutch runs, including an 8-yard run for his first and only touchdown this season.

Patrick said Miller deserved credit on his scoring run for staying upright and continuing to push forward — with the help of some teammates — after he was met at the 5-yard line by a Giants defender.

Patrick said if Miller didn’t give the extra effort and stay on his feet, his teammates would not have had the chance to help push him across the goal line.

“Kendre’s definitely a bright, young runner and he’s exciting to block for,” Patrick said.

Stock down

Blake Grupe was 0 for 2 on field goal attempts, although both were from beyond 50 yards and one was blocked. Those were Grupe’s first two failures from beyond 50 yards this season.

Injuries

In addition to Carr, reserve linebacker D’Marco Jackson left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

Key number

0 — The number of games the Saints have won when Carr does not play. They’ve gone 5-5 in his starts this season.

Next steps

The Saints are back home Sunday against Washington in what could be ex-New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore’s first game with the Commanders. The game also marks the return to Louisiana of quarterback Jayden Daniels, who won the Heisman Troply last year at LSU.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.