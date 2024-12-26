Seahawks place running back Kenneth Walker III on injured reserve

CHICAGO (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks placed running back Kenneth Walker III on injured reserve prior to Thursday night’s game…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks placed running back Kenneth Walker III on injured reserve prior to Thursday night’s game at Chicago because of an ankle injury.

Walker got hurt during Sunday’s 27-24 loss against Minnesota. He left that game after sitting out the previous two because of a calf problem. He also missed two weeks in September with an oblique issue.

Walker has run for 573 yards and seven touchdowns on 153 carries. A second-round draft pick by Seattle in 2022, he has 2,528 yards rushing and 24 TDs in his career.

The Seahawks’ inactive list for the matchup with the Bears included quarterback Jaren Hall, cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, tight end Brady Russell, linebacker Patrick O’Connell, offensive tackle Michael Jerrell and wide receiver Cody White.

Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was sidelined by a calf injury, but defensive lineman Gervon Dexter was active. Dexter has been dealing with a knee injury.

Chicago’s inactive list included running back Travis Homer, defensive backs Elijah Hicks and Tarvarius Moore, linebacker Noah Sewell and defensive lineman Zacch Pickens.

Walker could, in theory, return if the Seahawks win two playoff games, though their postseason hopes were slim entering the trip to Chicago. Seattle (8-7) trailed the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams (9-6) by one game with two to play.

The Seahawks’ best path to the postseason was to win the final two regular-season games and have Los Angeles lose to Arizona on Saturday. Seattle visits the Rams to close the regular season.

With Walker out, Seattle signed rookie running back George Holani off the practice squad. ___

