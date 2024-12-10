Raiders sign QB Carter Bradley to active roster and place RB Zamir White on season-ending IR

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders signed quarterback Carter Bradley, who had been on the team’s practice squad,…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders signed quarterback Carter Bradley, who had been on the team’s practice squad, to the active roster Tuesday and placed running back Zamir White on season-ending injured reserve.

Promoting Bradley is a sign of the Raiders’ concern that starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell won’t play in Monday night’s home game against the Atlanta Falcons.

O’Connell injured his left knee in Sunday’s 28-13 loss at Tampa Bay.

If O’Connell doesn’t play, coach Antonio Pierce said Monday that Desmond Ridder will start. Ridder started 13 games for the Falcons last season before he was traded to Arizona.

The Raiders also signed journeyman quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad.

White was placed on IR with a quadriceps injury. Players on injured reserve must miss at least four games, and that’s how many remain on the Raiders’ schedule.

This injury ends a difficult season for White, who was expected to be Josh Jacobs’ replacement after a strong final month last season in which he rushed for 397 yards over the final four games.

White played in eight games and started five this season, rushing for 183 yards and averaging 2.8 yards per carry. He has not played since Nov. 17 at Miami.

The Raiders are last in the NFL in rushing with 79.1 yards per game. Jacobs, who signed a free-agent contract with the Green Bay Packers after failing to reach an agreement in Las Vegas, is third in the league with 1,053 yards rushing.

