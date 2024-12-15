QB Cooper Rush providing big lift to Cowboys offense

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cooper Rush and the Dallas offense seem to be rounding into form, although it is almost…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cooper Rush and the Dallas offense seem to be rounding into form, although it is almost certainly a matter of too little, too late for the Cowboys playoff hopes.

The 31-year-old Rush threw a career-high three touchdown passes on Sunday and Rico Dowdle bested his career high in rushing for the third straight week as the Cowboys steamrolled past the favored Carolina Panthers 30-14 on Sunday.

Rush has now thrown eight touchdown passes in the past four games, which include three Dallas wins and a heartbreaking 27-20 loss to Cincinnati on Monday night following a special teams blunder that led to the Bengals winning points.

It’s the best stretch of Rush’s nine-year NFL career.

“I think I’m a better player than I was in 2022, for sure,” Rush said. “I think some fundamentals have been cleaned up. I have been around a long time, but getting starts does matter. So that’s important.”

Coach Mike McCarthy praised Rush after Sunday’s game in which he completed 18 of 29 passes for 214 yards and helped the offense pick up 410 yards and 24 first downs.

“A lot of poise,” McCarthy said. “He commands the huddle and keeps us in really good plays.”

The Cowboys (6-8) still trail the Washington Commanders, a 20-19 winner over New Orleans, by three games in the hunt for the final NFC wild-card spot with three games remaining in the regular season, so the chances of reaching the postseason are miniscule even if Dallas runs the table.

But the improved balance on offense gives the Cowboys something to look forward to heading into next season.

Dowdle is emerging as a talented running back, topping his career high in rushing for the third straight week after racking up 149 yards on the ground on 26 carries.

Granted, it came against the league’s worst run defense, but the undrafted rookie continues to run with more confidence with each game.

“He’s doing a really good job, breaks tackles and has a violent run style,” McCarthy said. “His decision-making has been excellent.”

And Lamb continues to fight through a shoulder injury, despite the fading playoff hopes.

He caught nine passes on Sunday for 116 yards and a touchdown, reaching 1,000 yards receiving for the fourth time in five seasons.

“He’s just a tough, talented dynamic football player,” McCarthy said. “You can’t find enough ways to get him the ball. The beauty of CeeDee is you can line him in the backfield and give him the ball 10 times. He’s a natural runner with the football. We just have to continue to find ways to get him the ball.”

Lamb said he believes defenders are gunning for his shoulder, knowing that it is has been bothering him. On Sunday, Panthers safety Xavier Woods was flagged for a hit on Lamb as he was attempting to make a catch.

But he said it’s important to him that he continues to play through his injury because his teammates are counting on him — even with the playoffs seemingly out of reach.

“I always have that mentality,” Lamb said. “Obviously, offensively, the guys are looking for me as a spark. So with that, I’m going to continue to do that. And I look at myself as a spark as well. I feel like I can personally score from anywhere on the field no matter how deep. With that being said, I want to be a threat every time I touch it.”

