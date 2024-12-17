QB Caleb Williams copes with slow-starting offense as Bears losing streak hits 8 games

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears continue to get the same result regardless of how they approach the…

Quarterback Caleb Williams looked physically and mentally beaten at the end of Monday night’s 30-12 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the eighth straight Bears loss.

Now, with three games left, no chance for the playoffs, and the coaching staff undecided for next season, it becomes a matter of players finding meaning individually in the final three games while Williams gains more experience as an NFL passer.

“Obviously there’s still a ton to play for when it comes to just the overall personal pride, to grow up, and development,” Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown said. “And your (game) tape is your resume.

“So understanding that we still have a great opportunity and privilege to be in this business. It’s not guaranteed. And so trying to find ways to continue to keep battling.”

For Williams, it’s not going to be easy when the pass rush is reaching him as often as it has, for a league-high 58 sacks. It’s eight short of a Bears team record for sacks allowed and Williams already owns the individual record for most sacks taken.

The offense has failed to score in the first half of the past three games and Williams has averaged 40 yards passing in the first half of those games. Monday’s game was a first-half high for him for the past three games, with 59 yards passing.

“I think mentally he’s in a good spot,” Brown said of Williams. “Of course, he’s frustrated like we all are from the standpoint of just not getting the result. But confidence isn’t shaken.

“Kind of looking at some of those last night, he did have some pressures, they only had two sacks. So (we) continue to find ways to find answers to get the ball out of his hands faster and also to shore up protection.”

Opponents have scored first in 13 of the Bears’ 14 games as the offense struggles getting started.

With the situation bleak, Brown says the goal will not be to start looking at young backups in the last three games.

“Not at all,” he said. “I think the focus every week is trying to find ways to put the best roster together and have the best schemes in all three phases and find ways to be productive and win football games.”

What’s working

The running game has surfaced. The Bears had gone over 78 yards rushing as a team only once in their previous six games, but on Monday night they hit 113 yards and running back D’Andre Swift had 79 yards on 19 carries, his most yardage since the Oct. 27 loss at Washington.

What needs help

The Bears defense. They gave up 30 and 38 points the past two games since the firing of former coach Matt Eberflus. Eric Washington took over defensive play-calling duties after Eberflus’ firing.

The Bears have given up more yards (1,638) and points (121) over their past four games than any other NFL team.

“I think a lot more goes into that than just the defense by itself,” Brown said. “I think it’s us being able to sustain drives on offense, to put more pressure on the opponents by scoring points. Early in the game, in particular, helps out with that.”

Stock up

Wide receiver Keenan Allen. He had six catches for 82 yards and the Bears’ only touchdown. Allen has four touchdown catches in the past four games and now leads the Bears in TD receptions with six. The 82-yard game was his second most with the Bears. His season high of 86 yards also came against the Vikings.

Stock down

Rookie tackle Kiran Amegadjie, a third-round pick this year out of Yale, made his first career start at left tackle after finding out on Sunday he would need to play because of concussion symptoms being reported by starting left tackle Braxton Jones. Amegadjie committed four penalties, including two for holding, and gave up a sack to Jonathan Greenard.

Injuries

There were no new injuries but Jones’ concussion coming so late in the week of practice was a difficult one to get past. The Bears have starting safety Jaquan Brisker, backup guard Ryan Bates and backup running back Roschon Johnson in concussion protocol, as well.

Key number

10 — After Tyrique Stevenson’s interception of Sam Darnold, the Bears have taken the ball away 10 more times (21) than they’ve given it up but still are 4-10.

Next steps

The Bears host the rival Detroit Lions on Sunday.

