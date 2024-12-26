Packers visit Vikings in clash of surging clubs, the 1st time in series both teams have 11-plus wins

Green Bay (11-4) at Minnesota (13-2) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox BetMGM NFL odds: Packers by 1. Against the spread:…

Green Bay (11-4) at Minnesota (13-2)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox

BetMGM NFL odds: Packers by 1.

Against the spread: Packers 9-6, Vikings 10-4-1.

Series record: Packers lead 66-59-3.

Last meeting: Vikings beat Packers 31-29 on Sept. 29, 2024, in Green Bay.

Last week: Packers beat Saints 34-0, Vikings beat Seahawks 27-24.

Packers offense: total (4), rush (4), pass (12), scoring (7).

Packers defense: total (6), rush (8), pass (8), scoring (6).

Vikings offense: total (12), rush (16), pass (8), scoring (9).

Vikings defense: total (15), rush (2), pass (30), scoring (3).

Turnover differential: Packers plus-12, Vikings plus-10.

Packers player to watch

QB Jordan Love had a roller-coaster performance against Minnesota earlier this season, going 32 of 59 for 389 yards with four touchdown passes to establish career highs in all four categories, but he also matched his career most with three interceptions as Green Bay’s comeback from a 28-0 deficit fell short. Love has eight TD passes and no interceptions over his past five games.

Vikings player to watch

RB Aaron Jones, who will face his former team for the second time, has 440 total yards and four TDs from scrimmage over the past five games. Though the 30-year-old is averaging a career-low 4.5 yards per rush, he topped the 1,000-yard mark last week for the fourth time in eight seasons. Jones has 233 carries, three short of his career high. He had 139 total yards from scrimmage against the Packers in Week 4, his second-highest total of the season.

Key injuries

Packers CB Jaire Alexander (knee) has missed five straight games. … Packers S Javon Bullard (ankle) has missed two consecutive games. … Packers LB Quay Walker (ankle) and S Evan Williams (quadriceps) didn’t play against the Saints on Monday night and were listed as non-participants on Wednesday’s estimated injury report in lieu of a formal practice. … Packers WR Christian Walker (knee) exited the game on Monday night, but coach Matt LaFleur said the initial diagnosis of a bruise was promising for his availability this week. … Vikings LB Ivan Pace (hamstring) has returned to practice after a four-game absence. … Vikings S Harrison Smith (foot) missed the previous game and was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday’s estimated injury report in lieu of a formal practice, but coach Kevin O’Connell sounded optimistic about his availability this week. … Vikings backup DL Jalen Redmond (concussion) was held out against the Seahawks last week. He was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday’s estimated injury report.

Series notes

This marks the first time in the 64-year history of the rivalry that both the Packers and Vikings have had 11 or more wins going into the game. … The all-time series in Minnesota is tied at 31-all. … The road team has won the past three games in this matchup. … The Vikings have won five of the past eight meetings overall and five of the eight matchups at U.S. Bank Stadium since it opened in 2016.

Stats and stuff

The Packers have won nine of their past 11 games to clinch a playoff spot. They’ve been eliminated from NFC North title contention. … The Packers have 2,209 rushing yards this season, which represents their highest total since 2003, when they had 2,558. … Packers RB Josh Jacobs has rushed for a TD in six straight games. He’s one away from the franchise record set by Paul Hornung, who scored in seven straight games in 1960. … Jacobs is the fifth player in Packers history to reach the 1,200-yard mark, following Jim Taylor (1961-62), Dorsey Levens (1997), Ahman Green (2001-03) and Ryan Grant (2008-09). … The Packers offense has allowed three sacks and committed just two turnovers over their past five games. This is the first time since the 1970 merger that the Packers have allowed three or fewer sacks and have committed two turnovers or fewer over a five-game span. … Keisean Nixon is the first Packers DB with multiple sacks and multiple forced fumbles in a season since Tramon Williams in 2013. … The Vikings have won eight straight games and are tied with Detroit for the NFC North lead and control of the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. If they lose to the Packers, the Lions clinch the division. If they win, they’ll set up a division title game in Detroit in Week 18. … O’Connell is the third coach in NFL history to win at least 13 games in two of his first three regular seasons, joining LaFleur (2019-21) and San Francisco’s George Seifert (1989-91). … Vikings QB Sam Darnold is the seventh QB in NFL history with 13 or more wins as a starter in his first season with a team, following Dak Prescott (2016, Cowboys), Peyton Manning (2012, Broncos), Steve McNair (2006, Ravens), Ben Roethlisberger (2004, Steelers), Earl Morrall (1968, Colts), Daryle Lamonica (1967, Raiders). … Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has 92 receptions for 1,387 yards. In just his fifth season, Jefferson can become the fifth player in NFL history with three seasons of 100 receptions and 1,500 yards, joining Andre Johnson, Marvin Harrison, Antonio Brown and Julio Jones. … Vikings OLB Andrew Van Ginkel had two sacks against the Seahawks to raise his career high to 11 for the season. He has joined Jason Taylor (2006, Dolphins) as the only players in NFL history since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 with 10-plus sacks and at least two interception returns for touchdowns in the same season. Taylor was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year that season. … The Vikings lead the NFL with 22 interceptions. Their team record is 27, set in 16 games in 2003.

Fantasy tip

Packers WR Jayden Reed has 311 receiving yards and three TD catches in three games against the Vikings, including seven catches for a career-high 139 yards and a score in the matchup earlier this season. After totaling just 107 receiving yards in a five-game stretch from Nov. 17 to Dec. 15, Reed broke out with four catches for 76 yards on Monday night against the Saints.

