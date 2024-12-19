NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. DENVER BRONCOS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — DENVER: LB Levelle…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

DENVER BRONCOS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — DENVER: LB Levelle Bailey, OT Frank Crum, DT Matt Henningsen, RB Jaleel McLaughln, CB Riley Moss, CB Levi Wallace, QB Zach Wilson. LOS ANGELES: TE Will Dissley, CB Cam Hart, OT Brenden James, OG Jordan McFadden, S Elijah Molden, LB Shaquille Quarterman, QB Easton Stick.

