Jets running back Hall ‘looks promising’ to play vs. Jags, but cornerback Reed is doubtful

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets running back Breece Hall could play Sunday at Jacksonville after missing a game with a knee injury.

Hall has been dealing with a hyperextension and injured MCL in his left knee that sidelined him last Sunday at Miami. But he was a full participant at practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. Hall was officially listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report.

“He looks good right now,” interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said. “So it’s promising.”

Hall leads the Jets with 692 yards rushing and four touchdown runs, and he also has 401 yards receiving and two scores on 46 catches. A pair of rookies helped New York offset Hall’s absence last weekend, with Braelon Allen rushing for 43 yards on 11 carries, and Isaiah Davis getting 40 yards on 10 attempts and scoring his first rushing touchdown.

“We’re hopeful and we’ll see how it goes,” Ulbrich said of Hall.

The Jets will get star cornerback Sauce Gardner back after he missed a game with a hamstring injury, but New York’s secondary appears likely to be without cornerback D.J. Reed because of a groin injury. Reed was listed as doubtful after he didn’t practice Thursday or Friday.

“It’s been something that’s kind of lingered here and there,” Ulbrich said. “It’s gotten aggravated and then it went away, and then it got aggravated again. So, it’s just dealing with that.”

Backup Brandin Echols is out with a shoulder injury, so veteran Isaiah Oliver or rookie Qwan’tez Stiggers could get the start opposite Gardner if Reed can’t play. Kendall Sheffield also could be elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row.

Ulbrich said kick returner Kene Nwangwu will be placed on injured reserve after breaking a hand last weekend at Miami. The injury came a week after he was selected the AFC special teams player of the week in his Jets debut, during which he returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and forced a fumble in a loss to Seattle.

“To put him out there with a broken hand, just thought it’d be counterproductive for him and for us as a team, so it unfortunately cuts the season short and what a bright light he was,” Ulbrich said. “What an amazing future I think he has in this league. With saying that, he’s already been a really good player for quite a while, so (it’s) unfortunate, but he’ll be back.”

Offensive lineman Xavier Newman (groin) is doubtful, while right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) and RT Morgan Moses (wrist) are questionable.

