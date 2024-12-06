Jets cornerback Gardner and running back Hall doubtful vs. Dolphins, linebacker Mosley headed to IR

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and running back Breece Hall are doubtful to play against the Miami Dolphins on…

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and running back Breece Hall are doubtful to play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday because of injuries.

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Friday both players appear likely to sit out “barring something magical happening the next couple of days.” Neither Gardner nor Hall practiced during the week.

Gardner left the Jets’ loss against Seattle last Sunday late in the game with a strained hamstring. Hall was questionable last week with a knee injury, but played and had 60 yards on 12 carries. He was then hindered at practice this week by what Ulbrich said was “a little bit of an MCL, a little bit of a hyperextension — so a little bit of both.”

Ulbrich also announced linebacker C.J. Mosley will be placed on injured reserve, ending his comeback attempt from a herniated disk in his neck that sidelined him the last five games. He returned to practice last week and was ramping up his activity this week, when he was a full participant Wednesday and then had an apparent setback and didn’t participate Thursday or Friday.

“A hard decision by a very prideful, amazing player, leader — all those things for us,” Ulbrich said. “It was not an easy decision for him, but it’s the best decision for him and our organization.”

That could end a six-year stint in New York for the 32-year-old Mosley, who has a year left on his contract — which includes $4.25 million in guarantees — but would count $12.8 million on the salary cap next season.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest) and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (finger) will be activated from IR in time for the game. They both fully practiced all week.

With Gardner out, Brandin Echols is likely to get the start opposite D.J. Reed.

Ulbrich sounded pessimistic about Gardner’s chances of playing earlier in the week when he said the Jets didn’t want him playing while his hamstring was bothering him — especially against the speed of the Dolphins’ wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

“It’s huge,” Ulbrich said of not having Gardner. “It’s going to be — it’s tough. Now, saying that, we’re very fortunate we have Brandin Echols, a guy that’s played a lot of football and played a lot of football against the Dolphins.”

Ulbrich also pointed out Echols has played against Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a few times and had success. Echols has intercepted Tagovailoa twice — and returned both for touchdowns.

“Would you like Sauce? There’s no doubt,” Ulbrich said. “But having Echols is a very good backup in this situation.”

Hall leads the Jets with 692 yards rushing and has four touchdown runs, along with 46 catches for 401 yards and two scores. The latest injury is to Hall’s left knee — the same one in which he tore the ACL two years ago.

“Just not feeling quite right,” Ulbrich said of Hall’s knee.

Rookies Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, along with Kene Nwangwu, would help replace Hall against the Dolphins.

Allen, a fourth-rounder, has 240 yards rushing and two touchdowns, as Hall’s primary backup. Davis, a fifth-rounder, has 22 yards on just five carries but had his first TD catch last week against the Seahawks. Nwangwu is primarily a special teamer who was selected as the AFC’s special teams player of the week after he returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown last Sunday.

“We are fortunate in that way, too, from the running back depth, minus Breece, who’s in my opinion one of the best backs in this league,” Ulbrich said. “We still have one of the best running back rooms in the NFL without him.”

Offensive lineman Xavier Newman was a new addition to the Jets’ injury report Friday with a groin injury that had him questionable for the game. Also questionable are left tackle Olu Fashanu (toe), right tackle Morgan Moses (knee/shoulder), right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers (illness) — but Ulbrich said they were all trending toward playing.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.