Injured cornerback Riley Moss could return to Denver’s lineup at Cincinnati

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos’ usually stout defense has been rocked ever since losing second-year cornerback Riley Moss to an MCL injury against Las Vegas in Week 12.

Without Moss there to capitalize on opponents shying away from star cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the Broncos (9-6) have had to largely abandon their preferred man coverage in favor of zone strategies and the results haven’t been pretty.

They allowed 32 points to the Cleveland Browns when former teammate Jerry Jeudy caught nine passes for a career-best 235 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown.

Only Jonathan Taylor’s fumble at the goal line as he was about to score a 41-yard touchdown and give Indianapolis a 20-3 lead saved the Broncos in Week 15 and allowed Denver to seize momentum and get the victory.

They couldn’t stop Justin Herbert, who led the Los Angeles Chargers back from a double-digit third-quarter deficit for a 34-27 win last week that prevented the Broncos from ending their eight-year playoff drought.

It also put more pressure on the Broncos to win Saturday at Cincinnati, where the Bengals (7-8) cling to hopes of catching the Broncos and denying Denver a wild-card berth.

Moss returned to practice last week and the Broncos will determine this week whether he’s ready to return to the field or if it’s better to keep him out until their season finale against Kansas City. But all signs point to Moss being on the field to help thwart Cincy’s offense led by Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

“It’s great to have him back,” Surtain said after practice Tuesday. “I mean, you talk about a guy who was playing lights-out before the injury, but to see him back out there with confidence, out there practicing, getting his mojo back, it brings a lot of confidence to the team, as well. So, it’s good to see him back out there in action, for sure.”

Moss has enjoyed a breakout season in Denver with 71 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception in 12 starts. He played in 14 games as a rotation player his rookie season after recovering from core muscle surgery that relegated him to special teams and spot duty in 2023.

“We were and have been super excited” about the third-round pick out of Iowa, coach Sean Payton said. “Obviously, the guy that plays opposite of Patrick is going to get a lot of business. All throughout training camp, he really rose to the occasion, battled, competed and throughout really a good portion of the season.

“He’s a big reason why we were playing so well defensively,” Payton added. “The sooner the better when we can get him back in the lineup. Hopefully it can happen this weekend.”

In Moss’ dozen starts, the Broncos allowed 16.8 points per game. Without him, they’ve been allowing 26.3 points a game.

Burrow and Chase pose a bigger challenge to the Broncos than Jeudy and Jameis Wiston did for Cleveland or Herbert and Ladd McConkey did for the Chargers.

The medial collateral ligament is on the inside of the knee that connects the thigh bone to the shin bone. It’s one of four major ligaments that stabilize the knee and allow it to rotate. It typically takes a month to recover from an MCL sprain and the Broncos had their bye week earlier this month, meaning Moss might only have to miss three games.

If the Broncos reach the playoffs for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 in Hall of Famer Peyton Manning’s last start, they’ll likely need to have a healthy Moss opposite Surtain to have any realistic hopes of avoiding a one-and-done appearance.

The Broncos got a scare when Surtain injured an ankle against Indianapolis two weeks ago and limped off the field in the closing minutes. However, he was a full-go at practice last week and had no issues against the Chargers.

NOTES: The Broncos waived veteran CB Levi Wallace, who had been inactive the past two weeks after giving up several big plays to Jeudy on Dec. 2. Denver also designated RB Tyler Badie to return from a back injury he sustained against the Jets in Week 4. Payton said he hopes to sign Wallace to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

