Giants owners face a decision on how to mollify frustrated fans

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have been losing on the field for months, and the sign of another potential loss might have been on the horizon this past weekend.

A small plane circled MetLife Stadium roughly 90 minutes before the New Orleans Saints beat the Giants 14-11 on Sunday, urging co-owner John Mara to overhaul a team that has made the playoffs twice since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012.

“Mr. Mara, enough. Please fix this dumpster fire!” read the message on a banner towed by the plane.

While Mara declined to comment on the aerial message, its content was clear. Someone — probably a disgruntled fan — was sick of seeing the Giants (2-11) lose week after week. Their skid now is at eight games, one shy of the team record.

Having one fan and probably scores or more upset has to be a concern for Mara and co-owner Steve Tisch. No owner wants his fan base unhappy, and it’s not just about this season.

Seven of the last eight seasons have ended with losing records, including the 2019 season, which featured a franchise record-tying nine straight losses. There have been two other nine-game skids, the first in 1976 and the second in 2003-04.

Mara and Tisch need to make changes, but what should they do? The knee-jerk reaction would be to fire coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, who came in together in 2022 and led New York to the playoffs with a 9-7-1 record. That season began with seven wins in nine games. Since then, the Giants have posted an 11-28-1 record.

The late Robert E. Mulcahy, the former head of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority and later the athletic director at Rutgers, once said that the hardest decision he had to make was to keep Greg Schiano as the Scarlet Knights’ coach after posting a 12-34 record in his first four seasons. Everyone wanted him fired.

Mulcahy felt he had the right guy and held pat. It worked out.

Mara and Tisch face a similar decision with the guys they brought in from Buffalo. If they feel Schoen and Daboll will turn around the Giants, they should stick with them. If not, change things.

What they can’t do is let an emotional fan base make the decision for them.

What’s working

The new defensive line. Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence and D.J Davidson went on injured reserve last week and fellow defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches was out with neck and shoulder injuries. That left backups Elijah Chatman and Jordon Riley, newcomer Corey Durdon, and Elijah Garcia and Casey Rogers — who were signed off the practice squad to the active roster — to handle Alvin Kamara and the Saints. New Orleans was limited to 92 yards rushing. Giants opponents had been averaging almost 146 yards.

What needs help

The Giants remain the NFL’s lowest-scoring team. They have hit the 20-point mark four times in 13 games. They have scored 18 points or fewer nine times and were held to single digits in four games. After taking over the play-calling from Mike Kafka this season, maybe Daboll should give quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney an opportunity to call plays. It couldn’t hurt.

Stock up

Micah McFadden. With fellow inside linebacker Bobby Okereke out with a back issue, McFadden had a team-high 11 tackles, including five for losses. Rookie Darius Muasau, who replaced Okereke, had eight tackles.

Stock down

The offensive line, which was without left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor for the second straight week and saw left guard Jon Runyan (ankle) and center John Michael Schmitz (neck) leave in the second half. The Saints pounded Drew Lock, recording two sacks and 13 quarterback hits. The Giants rushed for 112 yards, but most of that was Lock scrambling for 59 yards to avoid more hits.

Injuries

In addition to Runyan and Schmitz, safety Tyler Nubin (ankle) and cornerback Tre Hawkins, who was hurt after making a tackle, left the game. Lock was banged up and needed postgame X-rays and an MRI on Monday. Daboll said Lock will start this weekend if healthy.

Key number

9 — The Giants are one loss away from matching their franchise-worst skid.

Next steps

To end the losing streak and win for the first time in eight games at MetLife Stadium this season, the Giants have to beat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (8-5) on Sunday.

